Technology and healthcare workers go hand in hand

Making the healthcare system strong means utilizing technology and knowledge workers at the same time. There is often the misconception that big industries need to prioritize one over the other, but the truth is that they go hand in hand. When it comes to the healthcare system, combining technology to make healthcare employees’ lives easier is a great way to foster a smooth and cohesive environment. The industry as a whole is constantly buzzing and learning to adapt to new challenges, and that’s why it’s important to use resources wisely. Technology doesn’t have to be everything, but it can make things easier. Both people and technology are the future of healthcare.

You’ve probably heard of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it is taking over the technology sector. In fact, studies show that around 94% of healthcare organizations in the United States use AI or machine learning in one way or another. This shows that it’s almost inevitable that the industry will use technology, but it’s important to keep priorities aligned with people instead of profits. There are both positives and negatives to something so advanced, and that goes for how it’s used in the healthcare system.

One of the biggest concerns is that AI will create disruptions in the workplace and prevent frontline workers from getting the help they need. If healthcare executives use their full budgets to invest in technology, their employees and patients are getting left behind. Yes, technology can help make internal processes more efficient, but it should not come at the expense of those on the frontlines.

“The healthcare industry sometimes falls victim to new advances in technology, and that’s great, but it’s time to invest in people over profits. People are the backbone of the industry and health executives need to realize how vital knowledge workers are to internal and external operations,” says DoorSpace CEO Sarah M. Worthy.

It’s up to healthcare leaders to find a balance between the two, because technology like this can minimize chaos. One of the biggest issues facing the healthcare sector today is burnout due to heavy workloads. Clinicians are not only taking care of patients, but they are spending countless hours doing paperwork and administrative tasks. That’s where technology and AI can help out, by automating and organizing these records so employees don’t have to do it themselves.

This is a positive investment that puts healthcare workers as a top priority. The key is using technology to help employees accomplish their professional goals, but it shouldn’t take over completely. The industry needs knowledge workers to help prioritize patients and make sure employees are successful, and technology should be used as a tool that helps encourage this.

“This will require a large investment in leadership training and new tools that support knowledge workers. Healthcare executives cannot lead our healthcare system into the future using 1950s-era management practices. The journey to transforming the US healthcare system begins with redesigning it so it works for the people working within it,” Worthy says.

AI technology can be a good thing when used correctly. The healthcare industry should not run solely on technology, because after all it is a people-centric system. Patients need their doctors to take care of them, and technology should be used as a resource to provide the best health outcome for them. The goal is to not leave people, whether they are employees or patients, behind. When technology is used in the wrong way this could potentially happen. When it is used in a positive way it will enhance the skills of those on the frontlines and make sure patients are getting the highest level of care possible.

Technology and healthcare workers go hand in hand, and the key is finding a balance on how to use both in a way that compliments each other. Patients’ health is a top priority and technology needs to be used to help prioritize care. It’s up to healthcare leaders to decide what the best forward is as technology advances.