TechBullion Partners with Jobbio’s Amply Network to Launch Dedicated Tech Jobs Board

TechBullion, a leading source for fintech, blockchain, and data-driven technology news, is excited to announce its latest venture in partnership with Jobbio’s Amply Network. Together, we are launching a bespoke jobs board, designed to connect top tech talent with the most innovative companies in the industry.

This new jobs platform will cater specifically to TechBullion’s global audience of tech professionals, ranging from fintech experts and blockchain developers to data scientists and AI engineers. With the tech job market more competitive than ever, the collaboration aims to provide a seamless way for job seekers to access exciting career opportunities at both established industry leaders and up-and-coming startups.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jobbio’s Amply Network,” said Angela Scott-Briggs from TechBullion. “As a platform that delivers cutting-edge content on technology trends and innovations, we are constantly engaged with a community of tech professionals. Now, with this jobs board, we can further support our audience by providing them with direct access to the career opportunities they’re seeking in the fast-moving tech industry.”

Powered by Jobbio’s Amply Network, the jobs board will offer an intuitive user experience, enabling tech professionals to easily browse, apply for, and stay updated on job openings that align with their skillsets and interests. The partnership capitalises on Jobbio’s strength in creating tailored job boards for niche audiences, ensuring that TechBullion’s community can find roles suited to their unique expertise.

Stephen Quinn, CEO of Jobbio, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “TechBullion has built an impressive community around the latest trends in fintech, blockchain, and data science. Their audience is exactly the kind of highly-skilled talent that tech companies around the world are looking for. By joining forces, we’re creating a dynamic jobs platform that connects TechBullion’s readers with leading employers who are pushing the boundaries of technology.”

As TechBullion continues to deliver expert insights and news on the latest innovations, this new jobs board will offer a valuable resource for readers looking to take the next step in their tech careers. From fintech startups to established tech firms, the jobs board will feature a wide range of opportunities across the global tech ecosystem.

For more information, visit TechBullionJobs and explore your next career opportunity today.

And if you’re a hiring manager looking to land some brilliant talent, get in touch with us – we’re happy to help!