TechBullion Exclusive: An Interview with Vivek Mishra on Backend Engineering, Mentorship, and Driving Cloud Innovation

Vivek Mishra is a seasoned backend development engineer with a broad range of experience across API design, cloud technologies, and mobile automation. With an extensive background in mentoring developers and students, Vivek has contributed significantly to backend systems, cost-saving initiatives, and scalable cloud solutions. In this exclusive interview, we explore Vivek’s journey in tech, his career highlights, and his approach to fostering innovation.

TechBullion: Vivek, thanks for joining us. Can you start by sharing your journey in technology and what led you to pursue a career in backend engineering?

Vivek Mishra: Thank you for having me! My journey in tech started during my undergraduate studies, where I developed a passion for problem-solving and system design. I began my career working on backend systems, where I found the intersection of software efficiency and scalability fascinating. Over the years, I’ve worked with various technologies like Python, Java, and Kubernetes, which allowed me to design and develop APIs, work on cloud cost optimization, and improve application response times.

TechBullion: You’ve been involved in various innovative projects. Can you share a few of your most significant achievements?

Vivek Mishra: One of my key achievements was driving cloud cost-saving measures in several projects. I worked closely with teams to optimize our AWS infrastructure, which led to significant reductions in operating costs. Additionally, I’ve been heavily involved in API development for projects that display offers to customers across web and mobile platforms. This required not just technical expertise but also close collaboration with stakeholders to ensure alignment with business goals.

Another milestone was winning Capgemini SuperTechies show CSES challenge. Challenge was to improve the efficiency of their meter-to-cash cycle by developing an automated solution to replace their current manual meter reading process. Their current process involves 600-meter inspectors manually recording over 28 lakh meter readings in books and transporting them for data entry.

TechBullion: Mentorship and Judging (peer review) seems to be a big part of your career. What role has it played in your professional development?

Vivek Mishra: Mentorship and peer review has been a very rewarding aspect of my career. I’ve mentored junior developers at JP Morgan, helping them grow their skills in Python, Java, Kubernetes, Cloud technologies and Solutions, and CI/CD processes. I believe that nurturing talent through knowledge-sharing and hands-on coaching is essential for team success. I also actively participate in hackathons, mentoring students at various universities, including serving as a judge at ivy league universities and mentor for competitions at Morgan State University and the University of Florida, University of Pennsylvania.

My mentoring efforts have helped improve the quality of work, boosted team productivity, and reduced development time, which directly contributes to the success of the projects I’ve been part of.

TechBullion: With your extensive experience in cloud technologies and backend systems, what are some of the challenges you’ve faced, and how have you overcome them?

Vivek Mishra: One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced is ensuring that backend systems can handle scalability without compromising on performance. Cloud infrastructure can get costly if not managed efficiently, so optimizing resources while maintaining high availability has always been a priority. I’ve worked with tools like Kubernetes to ensure smooth deployments and used observability tools like Datadog and Splunk to monitor performance and troubleshoot issues in real-time.

Another challenge was balancing innovation with budget constraints. With my experience in cloud cost-saving strategies, I’ve helped teams implement solutions that reduce costs while still delivering high-quality results.

TechBullion: You have a diverse skill set ranging from API design to mobile automation. How do you approach learning new technologies?

Vivek Mishra: I’ve always believed in continuous learning, especially in an industry as dynamic as tech. My approach has been a mix of hands-on experimentation and structured learning. I stay updated with new developments by working on real-world projects and participating in hackathons. Additionally, certifications such as AWS have helped me stay proficient in cloud technologies. I also rely on collaborative learning through paired programming and knowledge-sharing sessions with colleagues.

TechBullion: What advice would you give to aspiring engineers looking to break into backend development?

Vivek Mishra: My advice would be to focus on building a strong foundation in problem-solving and system design. Understanding the principles of API design, scalability, and performance optimization is crucial. Additionally, gaining hands-on experience with cloud platforms like AWS and learning how to optimize resources for cost and performance is key.

It’s also important to collaborate with others, whether through mentorship, hackathons, or open-source projects. The ability to work in a team and communicate your ideas effectively is just as valuable as technical expertise.

TechBullion: What’s next for you, and what are you most excited about in the world of tech?

Vivek Mishra: I’m excited about the growing role of AI and machine learning in backend systems and cloud technologies. There’s a lot of potential to leverage these technologies for predictive analytics, optimizing resource management, and improving overall system performance. I’m also looking forward to continuing my mentoring work and helping more young developers grow in their careers.

TechBullion: Thank you for your time, Vivek. It’s been a pleasure learning about your journey and your insights into backend engineering and mentorship.

Vivek Mishra: Thank you! I’m glad to have had the opportunity to share my experiences, and I hope it inspires others to explore the exciting opportunities in backend development and cloud technologies.