Tech-Infused Spirits Brand Degen Distillery Unveils TGE Date for $DRINK

BRIGHTON, UK / October 1st, 2024 – Degen Distillery, the world’s first spirits brand powered by next-gen technology, is thrilled to announce the official date of its highly anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE) for its native utility token, $DRINK. Scheduled for October 2, 2024, the TGE marks a significant milestone in Degen Distillery’s journey to revolutionise the spirits industry through community-driven innovation. Following the TGE, $DRINK will be listed on major platforms, including Gate.io, MEXC, and Uniswap.

The $DRINK token offers an array of both physical and digital benefits, providing holders with exclusive access to global events and venues, along with commission incentives for ambassadors, priority access to limited edition products, and the chance to directly influence product development through feedback and voting. A standout feature of $DRINK is its buyback & burn mechanism, where 10% of revenue from bottle sales is reinvested into the token, adding ongoing value for the community.

“We’re excited to introduce $DRINK to the world,” said Sammy Verghese, CEO of Degen Distillery. “By launching $DRINK, we’re inviting enthusiasts to be part of our journey to redefine the spirits industry. At Degen Distillery, we believe in the power of community-driven innovation, and through $DRINK, we’re unlocking a new era of Web3 and real-world experiences that showcase the true value of co-creation.”

As a brand co-created by a community of artists, innovators, and disruptors, Degen Distillery has partnered with leading names like Brewdog and Google to successfully launch its 721 Vodka. Designed to pioneer the concept of “Social Distribution,” Degen Distillery aims to decentralize its salesforce and allow the community to tokenize and share in the revenue they generate, unlocking new real-world assets (RWA) on-chain.

In a recent achievement, Degen Distillery sold out its first collection of the exclusive 721 Black Bottle Vodka in record time – a feat that typically takes new spirits brands up to a year to accomplish.

For more information, visit Degen Distillery’s website.

About Degen Distillery

Degen Distillery is building the world’s first spirits brand powered by next-gen technology. Founded in Brighton by an experienced collective of product innovators and talented tech experts, Degen Distillery is co-creating an international brand alongside a community of creators, innovators & disruptors, known as the Degeneration.

Whilst every spirit brand is obsessed with heritage, 721 goes where no one has gone before the future. A vodka for the next generation of creators, innovators & disruptors; 721 refers to ERC-721, a token standard for NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain that sowed the seed of change and the first time digital collectibles became a reality.

By using a Web3 social distribution mechanism, Degen Distillery transforms sales agreements into a new form of real world asset (RWA) through tokenisation. Degen’s native $DRINK token serves as the backbone of its community. The multifaceted use case of the $DRINK token can unlock a number of benefits, in both the digital and tangible world, including access to experiences, physical venues and partner events.

X – https://twitter.com/DegenDistillery

Shop – https://shop.degendistillery.com/

