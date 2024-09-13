Tech Gadgets for Book Lovers: How to Have The Ultimate Reading Experience

While cracking open a book and inhaling that unique earthy scent is spectacular, carrying a bunch of books with you at all times is less so. After all, you never know what mood you’ll be in when you finally have the chance to read. Luckily, this is where reading gadgets can come in to help you out, so let’s get through some of the best ones out there for you.

The Rise of Digital Reading

There’s nothing quite like getting immersed in a good book, and losing yourself to a story carefully crafted by an author. There are countless knowledgeable books to read, which also double as a source of entertainment and even comfort. This is because they come in a wide variety of genres, from fiction to non-fiction.

When it comes to the former, we can fall in love with characters, with us feeling closer to them than actual real-life friends. And with the latter, we are able to delve into points of view that we may not have ever had the chance of experiencing beforehand.

Thus, they’re able to expand our horizons, develop critical thinking skills, improve our creativity, and more. Books basically train our brains in the same way exercises help us become more physically fit. In fact, studies show that regular readers were 2.5 times less likely to suffer from a decline in mental function.

However, the popularity of this hobby has had its fair share of trials and tribulations, with a sudden resurgence in 2020-2021. One important factor in the continued longevity of reading has been through the development of tech gadgets. They have allowed readers to carry thousands of books through one simple device.

E-books are also making reading more accessible and inclusive, as not everyone is able to find physical copies of books they want. Moreover, digital books are typically cheaper than their physical counterparts.

This turn to the digital has led to the rise of audiobooks. They are ideal for busy people who don’t have the time to read to enjoy the same experience, letting them combine reading with other tasks. And, it is also incredibly important to visually impaired people, who no longer have to rely on braille books.

Finally, the rise of digital reading has benefited authors globally. It has become much easier to self-publish, meaning readers have more and more options to sift through, and more writers have a chance to fulfill their dreams.

E-readers vs. Tablets

When it comes to reading gadgets, you will have two options: e-readers and tablets. Each one has its own pros and cons, along with standout options, which we’ll cover in the next section.

For now, let’s start this off with e-readers, which usually mimic the appearance of books when it comes to their display. This is achieved through the matte, paper-like screen, meaning that it is easier on the eyes and can be enjoyed even in bright light.

They tend to be more durable and compact, fitting even in pockets or small bags, making them highly portable. And, due to how their purpose, their battery life can last several weeks on a single charge. However, they have very limited capacities outside of reading, and perusing digital libraries.

This is where tablets come in, which are very versatile, allowing you to enjoy other activities on top of reading such as browsing the internet and playing games. There are more options to pick from here, with different sizes and specs, meaning it can be more tailored to your needs. Plus, you can also buy different accessories such as styluses, which could be used to annotate books with ease.

However, the screens aren’t as capable when it comes to longer reading sessions, leading to more eye strain. In addition, you’ll most likely have to charge your tablet every day with moderate-to-heavy use and it will be more difficult to carry it with you on the go than the previous option.

Top E-readers and Tablets for Book Lovers

When it comes to e-readers, we all know that Kindle has the crown, with several variants easily found on Amazon. If you’re looking for the overall greatest pick, then you can’t do better than the Kindle Paperwhite. With a sharp display, waterproof protection, and even lighting at around $140, you really can’t ask for more.

If you want something even cheaper, then you can go for the Amazon Kindle, which delivers a similar experience, albeit with no added pageantry such as a lack of waterproof protections. If you want something outside of the Kindle family, then the Kobo Libra Colour will be a nice alternative. Featuring a unique color screen, along with waterproofing and Kobo Stylus 2 compatibility, it explains the $220 price tag.

As to tablets, there are plenty of solid options for both lovers of Android and iOS. When it comes to the former, we’d suggest the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.4, a small and lightweight choice. As for the latter, then the Apple iPad Mini 6 will be the perfect gadget for readers, plus, just like with other iOS devices you can access the Apple Books app through it.

Conclusion

Reading gadgets are simple devices that often don’t cost that much, so they can be a great addition to any tech arsenal you may already have. So, if you’re struggling to motivate yourself to read, then perhaps investing in a swanky new item might be exactly the push you need to succeed with your goal.