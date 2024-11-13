TAFF 2024 will announce the list of the best affiliate programs

A new event is launching in the affiliate marketing industry that could become one of the most exciting this year. TAFF, which stands for True Affiliate Rating, is a new award for affiliate programs worldwide.

The final event is scheduled for November 24.

The organizers promise a fresh approach to ranking and more transparent evaluation principles.

“I’m confident that affiliates are tired of ads and dubious ratings, and there is always the risk of dealing with dishonest affiliate programs that don’t pay out. That’s why we decided to create something new to help choose reliable affiliate programs,” says Alex Kartozia, founder of TAFF 2024.

Benefits for Participating Companies

The organizers have carefully prepared and figured out how to make this event beneficial for everyone. For example, for affiliate programs participating in the TAFF 2024 ranking, the following concrete results are promised:

Extensive media coverage

Guaranteed traffic

Reputation improvement

Benefits for Viewers and Affiliates

For regular affiliates and curious viewers of this competition, the organizers also promise attractive bonuses:

Gifts and giveaways – a substantial portion of the organizers’ profits will be distributed among affiliates and subscribers.

Transparent results – everything will happen online, allowing viewers to see how each company ended up in a specific position in the ranking.

The Best is Yet to Come

Currently, the organizers have received over 50 applications for participation in the ranking, and soon it will be clear who will emerge as the leader.

Contact

Alex Kartozia

info@taffrating.pro

+48732108026