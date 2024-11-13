TAFF 2024 will announce the list of the best affiliate programs

A new event is launching in the affiliate marketing industry that could become one of the most exciting this year. TAFF, which stands for True Affiliate Rating, is a new award for affiliate programs worldwide.
The final event is scheduled for November 24.
The organizers promise a fresh approach to ranking and more transparent evaluation principles.
“I’m confident that affiliates are tired of ads and dubious ratings, and there is always the risk of dealing with dishonest affiliate programs that don’t pay out. That’s why we decided to create something new to help choose reliable affiliate programs,” says Alex Kartozia, founder of TAFF 2024.
Benefits for Participating Companies
The organizers have carefully prepared and figured out how to make this event beneficial for everyone. For example, for affiliate programs participating in the TAFF 2024 ranking, the following concrete results are promised:
- Extensive media coverage
- Guaranteed traffic
- Reputation improvement
Benefits for Viewers and Affiliates
For regular affiliates and curious viewers of this competition, the organizers also promise attractive bonuses:
- Gifts and giveaways – a substantial portion of the organizers’ profits will be distributed among affiliates and subscribers.
- Transparent results – everything will happen online, allowing viewers to see how each company ended up in a specific position in the ranking.
The Best is Yet to Come
Currently, the organizers have received over 50 applications for participation in the ranking, and soon it will be clear who will emerge as the leader.
Contact
Alex Kartozia
info@taffrating.pro
+48732108026
Tips & Benefits for Attendees and Potential Participants
Whether you’re an affiliate marketer, a program manager, or simply curious about the affiliate marketing space, attending TAFF 2024 offers numerous opportunities to learn, connect, and grow. Here’s how you can make the most of it:
Benefits of Attending TAFF 2024
- Network with Industry Leaders:
- Connect with top-tier affiliate programs, digital marketers, and other professionals.
- Great opportunity to build relationships that could lead to partnerships or collaborations.
- Gain Industry Insights:
- Learn about the latest trends, strategies, and best practices in affiliate marketing.
- Discover which programs are currently performing well and why—valuable knowledge to optimize your own efforts.
- Access Exclusive Bonuses:
- As a viewer, you can benefit from giveaways and special promotions that could help kickstart your affiliate journey.
- Affiliates can access exclusive offers and deals from participating companies that may not be available elsewhere.
- Build Trust with Verified Programs:
- The transparent ranking process means you’ll see which programs are truly reliable, helping you choose where to invest your time and resources.
- Avoid wasting time on programs that might not pay out or deliver as promised.
- Elevate Your Reputation:
- Affiliates who attend or participate in the event can gain recognition within the community.
- Boost your profile by showcasing your involvement with top-rated, verified programs.
Tips for Getting the Most Out of TAFF 2024
- Register Early:
- Stay ahead by signing up as soon as possible to secure your spot. Some bonuses and giveaways may be limited to early registrants.
- Engage During Live Streams:
- The event will be streamed online with real-time rankings. Participate in Q&A sessions or live chats to engage directly with the organizers and other affiliates.
- Take Notes on Top Programs:
- Pay attention to the programs that rank highly—these can be great opportunities for partnerships and could offer higher commissions or better terms.
- Follow Up Post-Event:
- After the event, reach out to any new contacts you made to keep the conversation going. A follow-up email or LinkedIn connection can go a long way.
- Leverage Event Highlights:
- Use insights and takeaways from the event to enhance your affiliate strategies. Consider writing a blog post or sharing your thoughts on social media to position yourself as an industry-savvy affiliate.
By participating in TAFF 2024, you’ll not only stay informed but also gain valuable resources and connections to help you thrive in the ever-evolving world of affiliate marketing.