Syngenta Group has launched Cropwise AI, a cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence.

Takeaway Points

Syngenta Group launches Cropwise AI.

The announcement was made at the World AgriTech Innovation Summit in London.

Cropwise AI is a cutting-edge GenAI system designed to increase the efficiency of agronomic advisors and growers to determine the best crop management practices.

What did Syngenta Group launch?

Syngenta Group, a global leader in agricultural innovation, on Monday announced the launch of Cropwise AI at the World AgriTech Innovation Summit in London.

Feroz Sheikh, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Syngenta Group, commented, “Cropwise AI represents a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. By combining our deep agronomic knowledge with cutting-edge AI capabilities, we are bringing the power of GenAI to agriculture and empowering growers to make data-driven decisions.”

Elizabeth Fastiggi, Global Head of Agriculture, AWS, said, “Cropwise AI is an industry-leading example of how GenAI can address critical agricultural issues. Syngenta has revolutionized decision support, giving farmers easy access to expert advice. We’re excited to partner with them to boost yields and optimize productivity across the agri-food system.”

What is Cropwise AI?

According to the report, Cropwise AI is a cutting-edge GenAI system designed to increase the efficiency of agronomic advisors and growers to determine the best crop management practices. Leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and data analytics, Cropwise AI empowers growers with deep insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities to optimize crop yields, improve sustainability, and drive profitability. Cropwise AI leverages the deep library of Agronomic Models housed within Cropwise Insight Engine, including over 20 years of weather history, soil conditions, more than 80,000 observations on crop growth stages, and historical yield data from R&D and on-farm trials.

The unique combination of data and models helps farmers make better decisions and Utilizing Syngenta’s seed recommendation models, Cropwise AI helps growers increase yields by up to 5 percent.

What are the features of Cropwise AI?

The features of cropwise AI include: seed recommendation and placement, predictive modeling, precision agriculture, advanced disease and pest management, and sustainability analytics.

Cropwise AI is currently available to selected groups of customers in the United States and Brazil, with plans to expand to Europe in the near future, Syngenta said.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world’s biggest agricultural technology companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. With around 60,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries, the company strives to transform agriculture with science-driven, technological innovations to deliver high productivity and high-quality food while fighting climate change and restoring nature. Syngenta Group works with farmers and partners to deliver four Sustainability Priorities: Higher Yields, Lower Impact; Regenerate Soil and Nature; Improve Rural Prosperity; and Sustainable Operations. The priorities are underpinned by regenerative agriculture practices to nurture and restore soil health, protect the climate and biodiversity, and enhance farm productivity and profitability. Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA®, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China. Together, these businesses provide industry-leading ways to serve customers around the world.