SXR ICO Presale – Begins At 10am UTC Time

Hold onto your solar panels and wind turbines, because Sustainix Renewable is about to electrify the crypto world!

There is a massive online buzz with the announcement of the $SXR Token ICO presale, set to launch on Friday September 6th at 10am UTC. This isn’t just another token; it’s a beacon of hope for a sustainable future, wrapped in blockchain brilliance.

Why SXR Token?

Imagine a world where your investments could not only grow but also contribute to a greener planet. The $SXR Token is designed to do just that. By investing in $SXR, you’re not just buying a token; you’re buying into a vision of a cleaner, more sustainable world.

But wait, there’s more! The $SXR Token ERC20 smart contract is packed with safety features designed to fend off external manipulation like a superhero swatting away villains. These features make the $SXR Token a safer choice for all its contributors. Our ultimate goal? To fortify liquidity, boost market cap growth, and skyrocket token holder confidence, both now and in the future.

What Makes $SXR Different?

Innovative Technology:Our team of eco-geniuses has developed and refined cutting-edge renewable energy solutions that are both efficient and scalable. We’re not just talking the talk; we’re walking the walk – on solar-powered sidewalks, of course. Impact:With projects spanning over 7 years, Sustainix Renewable is committed to making a global impact. From translucent solar windows to permanent magnetic induction generator (PMIG), the $SXR Tokens’ reach is as vast as its ambition. Community-Driven:The $SXR Token isn’t just for investors; it’s for everyone who believes in a sustainable future. Join the $SXR community and be part of the change you want to see in the world. 0.5% Liquidity Input:The $SXR Token comes with a nifty 0.5% liquidity tax built right into its smart contract. This means that a tiny 0.5% slice of every buy and sell transaction automatically zips back into the liquidity pool. This clever mechanism helps keep the token as stable as a yoga master in tree pose, reducing fluctuations and shielding against price manipulation. In short, it strengthens the liquidity pool and market cap for all our eco-warrior contributors. Anti-Bot Cooldown:The $SXR Token ERC20 smart contract comes with a built-in 30-minute Anti-Bot Cooldown. Think of it as a mandatory coffee break for those pesky automated trading bots, preventing them from exploiting the system and the $SXR Token. This clever feature is part of our broader anti-bot strategy, ensuring a fairer and more stable trading environment for all our human contributors.

Join the Revolution

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to join the renewable revolution. The $SXR Token ICO presale is your chance to be part of something bigger than yourself. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to invest in a brighter, greener future.

For more information, visit the presale website page at https://www.sustainix.org/sxrtokenpresale or contact our media team through the following socials:

Get ready to power up your portfolio and the planet with the $SXR Token

MEDIA CONTACT

Company: Sustainix Renewable

Name: Sam Salameh

Email: info@sustainix.org

Country: Australia

City: Sydney