SWITCH Token sees Bullish Growth and Tops Gainers List

The SWITCH Token has had a busy week sitting on top of the Top Gainers list for both Uniswap and LBank showing gains of over 100% in a 24 hour period. $SWITCH is currently sitting on strong support at $0.002292, which is up 213% for the week per CoinMarketCap.

The community surrounding the Switch Blockchain continues to grow in numbers on platforms such as X/Twitter, Discord and CoinMarketCap. At time of this writing the SWITCH ERC-20 token was held in over 11,500 individual wallets, which is verified by the Etherscan block explorer.

Switch Reward Card President Brad Willden and CEO Kathy Roberts have appeared on recent Live Spaces on X/Twitter including Web3Global and the popular Friday crypto discussion space The Aggregated talking about the products and services that Switch Reward Card is developing as well as their mission to make crypto easier while pushing for mainstream adoption.

Whereas some tokens are created from ICOs, or Initial Coin Offerings, the SWITCH Token is minted on and by the Switch Blockchain as a digital reward for node owners who own and host node licenses that power the blockchain. The Switch Blockchain is managed by a Charter that was voted in and approved by node owners. The SWITCH Token is an ERC-20 Token that has been bridged over to the Ethereum Network from the Native Switch Blockchain.

According to its Litepaper, SWITCH will have a Max Supply of 50 Billion Tokens.

For more information about Switch Reward Card (the company), Switch Nodes and the rest of their blockchain-based financial ecosystem including the Switch Trading Platform and the Global Switch Card product, or their SwitchPay Crypto B2B Services, please visit www.switchrewardcard.com.