Swisstronik Secures $5M Investment from Syndicate Capital, Signalling Demand for Blockchain Compliance Solutions

Swisstronik, the blockchain platform for regulatory-compliant, privacy-preserving Web3 applications, today announced a $5 million investment from Hong Kong-based Syndicate Capital Web3 Venture Fund as part of its ongoing Private SWTR Token Offering. Combined with the previously raised $6.5 million, this investment highlights Swisstronik’s unique position in developing blockchain solutions that seamlessly integrate decentralization with regulatory compliance.

We are thrilled to welcome Syndicate Capital as an investor. Their investment, coming from a fund not primarily focused on Web3, validates our mission to create bridges between traditional sectors and the blockchain world.

Constantin Guggi, CEO of Swisstronik

Swisstronik’s platform addresses a critical need in the Web3 sector: achieving regulatory compliance without compromising decentralization, user privacy, or security. In the EU, for example, the upcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, set to take effect on December 31, 2024, has already created urgency, with an Acuiti study showing 57% of digital asset firms are still unprepared. This pressure has sparked a wave of regulatory initiatives across the EU, with countries like Italy and Denmark proposing new crypto tax amendments. As a result, many Web3 companies urgently seek accessible, compliance-ready solutions.

Swisstronik provides businesses with a Web3 Compliance Suite to adapt to the complex requirements of impending regulations without much investment and/or major tech revamping. One of its core solutions is Swisstronik Decentralized Identity. Web3 and traditional companies can easily integrate it to become compliant with KYC and AML regulations across jurisdictions at a lower cost than provided by traditional solutions – all the while preserving user privacy and decentralization. A study by the World Economic Forum shows that companies can save up to 86% using decentralized identity solutions.

Swisstronik’s solutions are particularly relevant for emerging digital asset use cases like Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. Its zero-knowledge token solution enables businesses to tokenize real-world assets or stablecoins with inbuilt compliance according to the issuer’s needs. Swisstronik’s tech stack of zero-knowledge technology and Intel SGX allows enterprises to prioritize user privacy and data security while simultaneously adapting to the requirements of their applicable jurisdictions.

Swisstronik’s Private Token Offering remains open to institutional investors until the platform’s Mainnet launch and Token Generation Event (TGE), which are currently scheduled for early 2025. This extended offering period allows for continued strategic partnerships and investments as Swisstronik prepares for its full market debut.

For more information about Swisstronik and investment opportunities, please visit www.swisstronik.com.

About Swisstronik:

Swisstronik is a blockchain platform that provides tools for regulating compliance in Web3, while assuring users’ privacy and security. Swisstronik enables businesses to harness the power of blockchain while adhering to regulatory requirements.

About Syndicate Capital Web3 Venture Fund:

Syndicate Capital Web3 Venture Fund (formerly called Syndicate Capital LPF) is a Hong Kong-based investment fund known for its diverse portfolio across various sectors. While not primarily focused on Web3, the fund has shown increasing interest in blockchain technologies that demonstrate practical applications and regulatory compliance. This shift in focus aligns with the growing recognition of Web3’s potential to revolutionize industries and create new opportunities for innovation. As the Web3 ecosystem continues to mature, Syndicate Capital aims to capitalize on this emerging market and support promising projects that are shaping the future of technology.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Constantin Guggi – CEO, Co-Founder

constantin@swisstronik.com

Zug, Switzerland





