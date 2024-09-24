Swisstronik Announces Exclusive Pre-Offering of its Utility Token: SWTR

Swisstronik, a Swiss blockchain platform for compliant, privacy-preserving Web3 apps, has launched a much-anticipated Pre-Offering of their utility token: SWTR. There, up to 499 users will be able to acquire SWTR tokens at special conditions before its public listing.

This exclusive opportunity follows overwhelming demand from the company’s 60,000-member community that awaits the Mainnet launch and SWTR Public Offering scheduled for Q4 2024 – Q1 2025.

The Swisstronik team emphasizes this Pre-Offering as a critical step for those who believe in the power of safe, compliant, privacy-first Web3 applications. This move aligns with Swisstronik’s broader mission to advance blockchain technologies capable of meeting the increasingly stringent regulatory requirements in Web3 – all while preserving user privacy to its fullest.

Why SWTR Token Matters

SWTR is one of the most anticipated Swisstronik solutions – and there is a reason for that.

SWTR is a utility token that is essential for the functioning of the Swisstronik blockchain, which in turn underpins all Swisstronik compliance solutions. One such solution is Swisstronik’s one-of-a-kind Decentralized Identity module that can easily be integrated into any Web3 product to make it KYC and AML compliant at minimum cost – while taking care of the user data’s privacy.

As Web3 regulations tighten and major regulations, such as MiCA in the EU, come into force, the demand for this kind of solutions is growing rapidly.

Moreover, SWTR’s tokenomics and rollout strategy have been carefully designed and reviewed by top Swiss legal and financial experts globally. This ensures maximum security, seamless circulation, and broad accessibility for the token, opening it up not only to individual users but also to institutional investors that seek to engage in the Web3 space.

You can learn more about SWTR’s numerous use cases, its tokenomics, and other important features in Swisstronik’s article.

Pre-Offering Conditions

The Pre-Offering offers an exclusive opportunity to acquire SWTR tokens at $0.45 per SWTR before it gets listed at $0.60 at Public Offering in Q4 2024 – Q1 2025.

In addition, the participants can enjoy early unvesting, with 10% of tokens becoming available for use once the Swisstronik Mainnet launches.

This opportunity ensures that community members can secure their SWTR early on and participate in the project’s growth before the tokens become publicly accessible. By participating in this Pre-Offering, early contributors can help Swisstronik shape the future of blockchain technology, and make it more compliant – yet privacy-centric.

For more information or to apply, visit the Swisstronik website.

About Swisstronik

Swisstronik is a modular blockchain platform which lets Web3.0 and traditional companies build KYC, AML and DPR-compliant applications with enhanced data protection. The platform provides a comprehensive ecosystem designed to integrate TradFi and DeFi seamlessly, offering a decentralized yet compliant solution. Swisstronik is an official partner of leading projects such as Polygon ID, zkPass, SecretNetwork, Hyperlane, Worldcoin, eFuse, Integritee, Crystal, Rarimo, Immunefi, HackenProof, and others, which enhances its capabilities and broadens its impact.





