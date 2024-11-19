Swisscom Adopts Netcracker’s Cloud-Native Automation for Next-Gen Digital Infrastructure

Swisscom has adopted Netcracker’s cloud-native automation for next-gen digital infrastructure.

Swisscom’s use of the Netcracker Digital OSS suite will allow the operator to respond quickly to future technical and market requirements across the business.

Swisscom Adopts Netcracker’s Cloud-Native Automation

Netcracker Technology said on Tuesday that long-standing customer Swisscom will leverage Netcracker’s cloud-native OSS and operations solutions to support its strategy of adopting TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture to achieve decoupling and autonomy of architectural domains.

Swisscom’s use of the Netcracker Digital OSS suite will allow the operator to respond quickly to future technical and market requirements across the business through a decoupled system that increases efficiencies and removes bottlenecks, the firm said.

Markus Reber, Head of Networks at Swisscom, remarked, “After many years of successful collaboration with Netcracker in the OSS domain, we are excited to plan for additional network transformation requirements. Netcracker’s expertise and our synergies in developing a robust platform for our lines of business will help map our next steps towards a modern digital architecture.”

Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker, said, “We greatly value our partnership with Swisscom, including helping it reach the next level in its IT transformation. We are delighted to work closely with Swisscom to continue the success we’ve already achieved and are looking forward to many more milestones.”

Netcracker Partners with du to Improve Customer Experience

On Oct 28, 2024, Netcracker Technology and leading telecom and digital services provider du announced that the two companies will closely collaborate on leveraging Netcracker’s GenAI Telco Solution to foster innovation, enhance service delivery, and elevate the overall customer experience across du’s network.

When was this signed?

According to Netcracker, the agreement was signed during GITEX Global 2024, where executives from Netcracker and du signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a multi-year program, which is part of du’s pledge to the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031 focusing on bringing the power of AI across key industry verticals.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said, “Our commitment to the UAE’s AI strategy has encouraged us to be forward thinking and push the boundaries of what’s possible as we bring advanced technology to practical use cases within our business. Through our ongoing partnership with Netcracker, we look forward to creating applications that will deliver positive benefits to our customers and society as a whole.”

Andrew Feinberg, Chairman & CEO at Netcracker, said, “We are excited to enter into this engagement that leverages our revolutionary GenAI offering to create real-world scenarios that will allow du to create a truly digital experience for its customers. We are honored to continue our strong partnership with du as we work closely together to elevate its business now and for the future.”

