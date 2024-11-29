Swiss International University Expands Across Switzerland, Dubai, and Kyrgyzstan with $21.7 Million Acquisition 

Swiss International University expands its global presence with a $21.7 million acquisition in multiple countries.

In the strategic acquisition of four leading academies in Switzerland, Dubai, and Kyrgyzstan, Swiss International University further expands its global presence by purchasing these academies in a strategic deal valued at $21.7 million, further cementing the establishment of top-quality education through multiple learning environments.

A significant acquisition in Switzerland is the International Academy in Zurich, launched in 2013 as the country’s first virtual institute. The academy was granted online approval by EFMD in 2016 and holds accreditations both from ASIC, a British government-permitted accrediting body, and ECLBS Accreditation approved by CHEA USA and INQAAHE Europe. The emphasis of this academy on virtual education aligns fully with the vision of Swiss International University about integrating technology into its offerings to provide learning in more flexible and accessible conditions for students.

In Luzern, Swiss International University acquired the International Business Management School (ISBM Ltd.), which was founded in 2016. The school has achieved a prestigious 5-star QS ranking, placing it in the top 2% of higher education institutions worldwide. It is allowed by the Luzern Board of Education and has the right to operate and issue diplomas. This acquisition enhances Swiss International University’s offerings in business education and management training, providing students with high-quality resources to develop leadership and business skills.

In Dubai, Swiss International University acquired the ISB Management Training Institute, established in 2022. The institute is authorized by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and offers government-approved diplomas up to Level 8, which is equivalent to a doctoral qualification. It also offers vocational education, expanding Swiss International University’s footprint in the UAE. This acquisition further diversifies the university’s global presence and educational programs in the Middle East.

Swiss International University also acquired the Kyrgyz-Uzbek International Pedagogy Institute in Osh, Kyrgyzstan. The university is allowed by the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan and offers traditional and online learning methods. This acquisition broadens the university’s presence in Central Asia and provides greater opportunities for students in the region to access quality higher education.

These acquisitions improve Swiss International University’s global network and academic reputation, increasing access to educational opportunities from many parts of the world. Ensuring a balance between tradition and innovation, the university will continue its developments in shaping future leaders for students of all backgrounds to have an opportunity to acquire a world-class education.

