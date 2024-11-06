Swiggy’s IPO: An Opportunity to Invest in the Future of On-Demand Services

Introduction to Swiggy and Its Evolution

Since its founding in 2014, Swiggy has redefined India’s on-demand delivery landscape. Originally centered on food delivery, Swiggy has broadened its services to include groceries and logistics, creating a versatile platform for consumers. With a user-friendly app that serves millions, Swiggy prioritizes convenience, particularly in urban areas. Through its commitment to innovation, Swiggy has established itself as a leader in the hyperlocal commerce space.

Upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Swiggy is set to embark on an Initial Public Offering (IPO) from November 6 to November 8, 2024, inviting investors to be part of its growth story. The IPO aims to raise a total of ₹11,327.43 crores, which includes a fresh issue of ₹4,499 crores and an offer for sale of ₹6,828.43 crores.

Key IPO Highlights

Total Issue Size: ₹11,327.43 crores

Fresh Issue Amount: ₹4,499 crores

Offer for Sale Amount: ₹6,828.43 crores

Face Value: ₹1 per share

Price Band: ₹371 to ₹390 per share

Lot Size: 38 shares

Listing Exchange: BSE and NSE

Schedule for the IPO Process

Event Date IPO Opening Date November 6, 2024 IPO Closing Date November 8, 2024 Basis of Allotment November 11, 2024 Initiation of Refunds November 12, 2024 Credit of Shares to Demat November 12, 2024 Listing Date November 13, 2024

The IPO Allotment Process

Understanding the IPO allotment process is crucial for investors aiming to secure shares in an upcoming offering. After the subscription period closes, the company reviews applications and determines the number of shares allocated to each applicant. Investors submit their applications through various channels, such as investment apps.

If demand exceeds supply, a pro-rata allocation system may be used, distributing shares based on the proportion applied for. The allotment status will be announced on 11 November 2024, allowing investors to check their share allocation. Successful applicants will have their shares credited to their Demat accounts on 12 November 2024, with listing on the NSE and BSE on 13 November 2024.

Understanding Swiggy’s Business Model

Swiggy operates a multi-service platform, connecting consumers with various offerings, including food delivery, grocery shopping, and event bookings, all through a single app. The introduction of features like “Swiggy One,” which provides subscription-based discounts, along with in-app payment options such as Swiggy Money and UPI, enhances the user experience.

Financial Overview

Swiggy’s financial trajectory shows both growth and challenges. The company’s financial performance shows notable trends. Total assets declined from ₹14,405.74 crore in FY 2022 to ₹10,341.24 crore by June 2024, indicating possible restructuring or optimization efforts. Conversely, revenue increased significantly from ₹6,119.78 crore in FY 2022 to ₹11,634.35 crore in FY 2024, reflecting a 34% year-over-year growth, with ₹3,310.11 crore reported in June 2024.

Despite the improvement, the Profit After Tax (PAT) remains negative but shows progress, with losses reduced from ₹-4,179.31 crore in FY 2023 to ₹-2,350.24 crore in FY 2024, and a smaller loss of ₹-611.01 crore by June 2024. Net worth fell from ₹12,266.91 crore in FY 2022 to ₹7,444.99 crore by June 2024, highlighting equity strain from ongoing losses. Reserves also declined to ₹-7,750.85 crore in June 2024 from ₹-3,311.1 crore in FY 2022, reflecting accumulated losses.

Total borrowing rose slightly from ₹211.19 crore in FY 2024 to ₹256.61 crore by June 2024, indicating minimal reliance on debt relative to total assets. Overall, these figures suggest the company is undergoing financial adjustments while striving for improved operational performance.

Strengths Driving the IPO

Market Leadership: Swiggy’s established brand and extensive user base of 112.73 million. Innovative Technology: Advanced tech stack supports seamless user experiences and service integration. High Engagement: Users average 4.5 transactions monthly, indicating strong customer retention.

Challenges to Consider

Financial Health: Ongoing net losses pose questions about sustainability.

Competitive Pressure: The delivery market is saturated, with many rivals vying for the same customer base.

Operational Risks: Effective management of logistics, especially with Dark Stores, is crucial to maintain service levels.

Future Growth Prospects

Swiggy aims to enhance its market position through:

Expansion of Service Offerings: Introducing more products and services to boost customer engagement.

Investment in Technology: Upgrading tech infrastructure to improve operational efficiency.

Brand Awareness Campaigns: Implementing marketing strategies to strengthen brand presence.

Conclusion

Swiggy’s IPO represents a significant investment opportunity in a growing sector. With the ease of HDFC Sky’s One-Click feature, participating in this venture is straightforward and efficient. Don’t miss the chance to be part of Swiggy’s journey in the on-demand delivery market!