Sustainable Tech: How Can Businesses Contribute to a Greener Future?

Imagine transforming your business into a beacon of sustainability without sacrificing innovation. Insights from CEOs, VPs, and other leaders reveal how to achieve this ambitious goal. From implementing essential recycling programs to adopting energy-efficient solutions, these experts share twenty actionable insights. Discover how these strategies can pave the way for a greener future.

Recycle Programs Are a Necessity

Adopt Renewable Energy Solutions

Promote High-Efficiency Heat Pumps

Commit to Zero-Waste Manufacturing

Plant Trees for Revenue

Integrate Sustainability into Business Model

Develop Eco-Friendly Products

Align Investments with Environmental Goals

Implement Leak-Detection Systems

Form Green Supply Chain Partnerships

Use Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

Create a Circular Economy

Build Sustainable Housing with 3D Printing

Implement Energy Efficiency Programs

Calculate Carbon Footprint in Banking

Optimize Energy Consumption with AI

Use Blockchain for Carbon Offsetting

Coordinate for Maximum Environmental Impact

Adopt Energy-Efficient Solutions

Move to Cloud Computing

Recycle programs have become a necessity for companies of all sizes. Sustainability is a huge part of what we do. Every time we repair a phone or refurbish a device, that’s one less gadget ending up in a landfill. It’s about giving tech a second life and showing people that repair is better than replace—for their wallet and the planet.

One initiative we’re really proud of is our buyback program. Customers sell us their old devices, and we either repair and resell them or recycle the parts responsibly. It’s a win-win: customers get value for their old tech, and we keep harmful e-waste out of the environment.

My advice to businesses is to look for those win-win moments where doing what’s right for the planet also makes sense for your bottom line. You don’t need to be a repair company like us—find a local partner that aligns with your needs. Even small changes, like letting employees use their own tech or offering repair options, can make a big difference over time. Sustainability isn’t just a responsibility—it’s an opportunity to innovate and connect with customers who care about making a positive impact.

Zachary Fleming, CEO, iFix

I believe businesses play a crucial role in shaping a greener, more sustainable future. For us, it starts with adopting renewable energy solutions like solar power, which is cleaner and far more sustainable than traditional energy sources. We focus on making these solutions affordable and accessible, so more people can switch to solar without worrying about high costs. It’s also about empowering our customers-educating them on how solar energy reduces their carbon footprint and helps save on energy bills.

One initiative I’m particularly proud of is helping homeowners in middle-income neighborhoods adopt solar energy through flexible financing plans. Many of them previously struggled with high electricity bills, especially during peak seasons. By switching to solar, they now save hundreds of dollars annually while powering their homes with clean energy. Seeing how solar transforms household finances and enables people to contribute to a healthier planet is exactly why we do what we do.

Landon Wimmer, CEO/Owner, Empower Home

Promote High-Efficiency Heat Pumps

In the home service industry, technological innovation provides significant opportunities to support sustainability. One way we’ve contributed is by promoting and installing high-efficiency heat pump systems. These systems are incredibly versatile, providing both heating and cooling while using significantly less energy than traditional systems. By switching customers to this greener technology, we’ve helped reduce their carbon footprints and energy bills simultaneously.

A sustainability-focused initiative we’re proud of is integrating smart technology into our services, such as smart thermostats that allow homeowners to optimize their energy use. These devices not only help customers save money but also reduce overall energy demand, cutting down on emissions. By embracing innovative solutions and educating our customers on sustainable options, we’re not only making a positive environmental impact but also setting an example for the industry. Small steps toward greener practices add up, and as more businesses follow suit, the benefits multiply.

Kevin J. Vander Hyde, Vice President, Vander Hyde Services

Commit to Zero-Waste Manufacturing

Zero-waste manufacturing is a transformative approach where businesses commit to repurposing every single byproduct, ensuring nothing is wasted. It’s about designing processes from the ground up that can integrate waste materials back into production. Companies can start small, focusing on one part of their production that generates the most waste, and innovate ways to reuse those leftovers. This might include using advanced sorting technologies, like AI-driven systems, that enable precise separation of materials, making them easier to convert back into raw resources.

Take a leaf from Interface, a carpet manufacturer that’s turned its waste into a source of raw materials for new products. They’ve developed processes that convert discarded carpet tiles into new fibers, closing the loop within their production cycle. Beyond boosting sustainability, such methods can slash waste disposal costs and foster a culture of innovation and resourcefulness. Encouraging partnerships with recycling specialists or creating in-house initiatives can further bolster these efforts, enabling even the smallest manufacturing entity to make a significant impact over time.

Andrei Newman, Founder, Casa Blui

Plant Trees for Revenue

At our agency, we’ve embraced a sustainability-focused initiative by planting one tree for every $100 spent with us, effectively dedicating 1% of all our revenue to environmental restoration. This simple yet impactful commitment ties our technological innovation in digital marketing to a greener future, helping offset our carbon footprint while contributing to global reforestation efforts.

This initiative not only aligns with our values but has also resonated strongly with clients, many of whom appreciate the chance to contribute to sustainability through their business decisions. It serves as a reminder that even in the pursuit of innovation, businesses can embed environmental responsibility into their core operations. Small, measurable actions like this can create meaningful, long-term impact while inspiring others to adopt greener practices.

Alexander Hill, Founder & Director, AH Web SEO

Integrate Sustainability into Business Model

In my view, businesses can play a pivotal role in fostering a greener and more sustainable future through technology by focusing on several key strategies. Firstly, by integrating sustainability into their core business model, companies can leverage technologies like AI and IoT for smarter resource management, reducing waste, and minimizing energy consumption. This includes optimizing supply chains for lower emissions, using data analytics to improve energy efficiency, and developing products with lifecycle considerations in mind, such as designing for recyclability or using sustainable materials.

Secondly, businesses can invest in or partner with green tech startups, accelerating the deployment of innovations like renewable energy solutions or carbon capture technologies. By doing so, they not only contribute to environmental sustainability but can also gain a competitive edge by aligning with consumer demands for eco-friendly products and practices.

A notable example of a sustainability-focused tech initiative that has made a positive impact is HP’s “Planet Partners” program. This initiative has been around since 1991, and it has significantly shaped the way tech waste is managed. HP has committed to recycling over 2.3 billion pounds of hardware and supplies, focusing on creating a circular economy within the tech industry. By providing a return and recycling program across 76 countries, HP not only reduces electronic waste but also refurbishes technology, extending the life cycle of devices. This effort has led to a substantial decrease in environmental impact, demonstrating that through dedicated sustainability strategies, businesses can make meaningful contributions to a more sustainable future.

Henry Timmes, CEO, Campaign Cleaner

Develop Eco-Friendly Products

Businesses can advance sustainability by integrating eco-friendly practices into their technological innovations. This includes designing products and services that minimize environmental impact throughout their lifecycle, from production to disposal. For example, companies can develop energy-efficient systems, utilize renewable energy sources, and implement recycling programs to reduce waste. Also, adopting digital solutions can streamline operations, reduce resource consumption, and lower carbon footprints.

We are committed to contributing to a greener future by helping small and medium-sized restaurants adopt sustainable, digital-first practices. Our platform replaces traditional printed menus with QR code menus, significantly cutting down on paper waste. Furthermore, our automation tools improve inventory management, helping restaurants minimize food waste and reduce unnecessary energy consumption. These solutions not only streamline operations but also make sustainable practices accessible and cost-effective for small businesses.

A broader example of sustainability-focused innovation comes from Microsoft, which has made Xbox gaming consoles more energy-efficient. By introducing features like carbon-aware game downloads, updates, and energy-saving power modes, Microsoft has prevented over 1.2 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions in three years—equivalent to eliminating 3 billion miles driven by a typical gas-powered car annually. This initiative demonstrates how technology can align innovation with environmental responsibility.

By integrating sustainability into their advancements, businesses like ours and Microsoft are showing how innovation can drive progress while promoting a greener, more sustainable future.

Manoj Kumar, Founder and CEO, Orderific

Align Investments with Environmental Goals

Technology-based businesses can do a great deal to build a greener future by aligning their investments with long-term environmental goals. They will need to make sustainability a part of how new products or services are designed, so they are eco-friendly in the first place.

Ecosia is a shining example of how organizations can use technological creativity with sustainability to impact real change. Ecosia as a search engine donates advertising money to reforestation across the world, bringing trees to deforested and climate-scarce areas. Ecosia has integrated sustainability right into the business equation, making an everyday act such as internet searches a global citizen action. The platform has replanted millions of trees all over the world and every search helps in that effort.

Companies can model themselves on Ecosia and apply the same kind of sustainable practices to their own business. For instance, by working from a “profit with purpose” perspective, growth will be linked to good environmental or social impact. Ecosia is no exception: they post the results of their financial transactions, which clearly indicate the percentage of profits that go into reforestation.

Tyler Hull, Owner and General Manager, Modern Exterior

Implement Leak-Detection Systems

Businesses can drive sustainability by focusing on technologies that reduce waste, energy consumption, and resource usage while promoting long-term efficiency. In plumbing, we’ve implemented leak-detection systems integrated with smart meters to monitor water use in real-time. This not only prevents costly damage but also helps clients identify inefficiencies and conserve water.

One initiative we introduced involved retrofitting commercial properties with low-flow fixtures and pairing them with smart monitoring systems. Over time, this reduced water consumption by 30% without affecting performance. The key was showing clients how the upfront investment pays off in lower bills and a smaller environmental footprint. Innovations like these prove that small, tech-driven changes can deliver big sustainability wins while benefiting the bottom line.

Blake Beesley, Operations and Technology Manager, Pacific Plumbing Systems

Form Green Supply Chain Partnerships

Green Supply Chain Partnerships represent a transformative approach to business sustainability. At its core, this strategy involves carefully selecting and collaborating with suppliers and partners who share a strong commitment to environmental stewardship.

We are very satisfied with leading the way in innovation and understand how crucial it is to use technology to promote long-lasting change. Our emphasis on sustainable affiliate marketing is one of our main projects. The brands we collaborate with are strongly encouraged by our platform to join forces with environmentally conscious affiliates who share their dedication to sustainability. These affiliates are essential in increasing consumer demand for more environmentally friendly products and services by promoting sustainable goods and services to their interested audiences. We can generate a ripple effect that goes beyond our own operations by enabling our clients to work together with like-minded affiliates.

By using this strategy, we can increase the impact of our sustainability initiatives and encourage other members of the e-commerce community to place a higher priority on environmental responsibility. As a product manager, I’m always looking for new ways to incorporate sustainability into the features and capabilities of our platform. For instance, we are now working on a special “eco-friendly” filter that will make it simple for customers to find and identify sustainable products, facilitating their ability to make well-informed decisions about what to buy.

By taking steps like these, we’re not only decreasing our personal carbon footprint but also leveraging our platform to create positive change and promote the wider adoption of sustainable practices in the e-commerce sector.

Michelle Nguyen, Product Owner & Marketing Manager, UpPromote

Use Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

I believe that businesses can play a crucial role in fostering a greener and more sustainable future by adopting innovative technologies that reduce their environmental footprint. In our industry, one way we contribute is by using eco-friendly cleaning products and equipment that minimize the use of harmful chemicals and reduce water waste. For instance, we’ve integrated waterless car cleaning technology into our services, which not only conserves water but also reduces the amount of runoff that can pollute the environment.

We’ve also made a shift towards using electric vehicles in our fleet, which helps to cut down on emissions and provides a more eco-friendly alternative for our mobile service. On the tech side, we’ve developed an online booking system that optimizes route planning for our team, ensuring we minimize unnecessary driving and reduce our carbon footprint.

I believe that businesses, regardless of their size, can integrate simple, sustainable practices into their operations. The key is identifying areas where technology can make a difference, both for the environment and for customer satisfaction. It’s all about making small, meaningful changes that contribute to a larger positive impact.

Deyan Ivanov, Founder, 5 Star Valeting Solutions

Create a Circular Economy

As technology progresses and transforms industries, companies have a genuine opportunity to contribute to creating a more eco-friendly and sustainable world. We have always recognized that innovation encompasses not only speed or efficiency—but also intelligence, particularly regarding environmental protection.

One program that particularly impresses me is our advanced appliance recycling initiative. Over the last ten years, we have refined our procedures to not only retrieve valuable metals and plastics from thrown-away appliances but to achieve this in a manner that curtails waste and lessens environmental impact. By utilizing technology, we have enhanced the process of dismantling these appliances, ensuring that materials previously destined for landfills are now repurposed into new products. It’s a straightforward concept, but the technology that supports it truly makes a significant difference.

The real advantage? We have turned recycling into a mutually beneficial arrangement. Our clients enjoy rebates, and we contribute to alleviating the pressure on our planet’s resources. By employing tracking systems and real-time data, we can provide businesses with insights into the impact of their recycling initiatives—and identify areas for improvement.

Witnessing the concrete results of our efforts is profoundly satisfying. It serves as evidence that sustainability and profitability can coexist. The more we leverage technology to develop smarter recycling methods, the more we assist businesses in cutting waste while achieving their environmental objectives. It’s beneficial for all parties involved.

As we look forward, I am assured that an effective blend of innovation and sustainability will persist in fostering positive transformations. With technology as our ally, the potential for a greener future is boundless.

Mark Whitley, Founder and CEO, Whits Corporation

Build Sustainable Housing with 3D Printing

Reframing the question, “What can we create?” to “What can we create responsibly?” Businesses today have the unique opportunity to lead with purpose, orienting their innovations toward a greener, fairer future.

One initiative that’s made waves for all the right reasons is WASP (World’s Advanced Saving Project) and their use of 3D printing to build sustainable housing. They’ve developed technology that uses locally sourced materials like soil and clay to create eco-friendly homes, addressing both housing crises and environmental concerns in one bold step. It’s scalable, innovative, and, most importantly, rooted in solving real-world problems without exploiting resources.

We believe innovation must go beyond pushing boundaries. It must transform lives and protect the planet. Whether it’s rethinking supply chains, developing circular economy models, or creating tools for smarter energy use, the companies that will define the future are the ones willing to align profit with progress.

Cristina Imre, Founder & Quantum Wins Consultant, Tech Leadership Lab

Implement Energy Efficiency Programs

Implementing Energy Efficiency Programs has been a key part of our sustainability efforts, and I truly believe it’s a powerful way for businesses to contribute to a greener future. In the tech world, where data centers and server farms are major energy consumers, adopting energy-efficient technologies not only lowers operational costs but significantly reduces carbon footprints. For example, we’ve invested in upgrading our data center infrastructure to more energy-efficient servers and cooling systems. This change has had a measurable impact, both in terms of energy consumption and our overall environmental footprint.

One sustainability-focused tech initiative that has made a positive impact is the adoption of cloud infrastructure optimization. We transitioned to a cloud platform that automatically scales based on our needs, meaning we use only the energy we need. This solution also reduces the physical hardware required, leading to less e-waste and a more sustainable operation. The result has been a more energy-efficient and cost-effective approach, which benefits both our bottom line and the environment.

By implementing energy-efficient programs, we are not only aligning with environmental standards but also demonstrating leadership in sustainable practices within the tech industry. It’s a strategy that encourages long-term thinking, and for any business looking to reduce its environmental impact, it’s one that offers both operational and ethical benefits.

Binod Singh, Founder, Cross Identity

Calculate Carbon Footprint in Banking

In the world of financial services institutions, the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable future is huge. Around 4 billion adults have a bank account, not to mention business bank accounts on top of that. The scale of this kind of reach cannot be underestimated.

One tech initiative that FSIs can deploy is carbon footprint calculation. This means embedding third-party verified carbon emissions data into digital platforms and banking apps. This looks like a carbon estimate per transaction, as well as aggregated reporting, recommendations on how to reduce impact, and links to resources or sustainable alternatives. By measuring our carbon footprint, we can identify ways to reduce it.

Providers like us offer highly reliable, well-sourced carbon emissions data using the latest best practices recommended by experts. As such, Tide recently partnered with us to deliver carbon calculation to a customer base of over 10% of all SMEs in the US, some 650,000 businesses.

Madeleine Leslie, Content Marketing and Community Manager, Connect Earth

Optimize Energy Consumption with AI

Businesses play a crucial role in shaping a greener, more sustainable future by embedding environmentally conscious practices into their technological innovations. One powerful approach is leveraging technology to optimize resource use, minimize waste, and reduce carbon footprints while driving efficiency and profitability.

A great example of this is Google’s AI-powered data center initiative. Google implemented artificial intelligence to optimize energy consumption in its data centers, which previously consumed vast amounts of electricity. By analyzing real-time energy usage patterns, the AI system automatically adjusts cooling systems, server workloads, and power distribution. This reduced energy consumption by over 30%, significantly lowering operational costs while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Another notable sustainability-focused tech initiative is IKEA’s circular product design app, which enables customers to refurbish or recycle old furniture rather than discarding it. By digitizing the repair process and offering a buy-back program, IKEA promotes a circular economy and reduces waste sent to landfills.

Businesses pursuing innovation with sustainability in mind not only contribute to the planet’s well-being but also align with customer values, creating long-term brand loyalty. Whether through renewable energy, circular design, or AI-driven efficiency, tech-driven sustainability efforts make a tangible difference for the environment and the bottom line.

Viraj Lele, Industrial Engineer & Business Unit Advisor, DHL Supply Chain

Use Blockchain for Carbon Offsetting

Technological innovation is a powerful driver for sustainability when integrated thoughtfully. Businesses can reduce waste, enhance energy efficiency, and promote accountability through tools like blockchain, which ensures transparency in processes such as carbon offsetting.

For example, blockchain-based carbon credit marketplaces allow businesses and individuals to offset emissions reliably, embedding sustainability into everyday actions without adding complexity. This approach fosters trust while scaling global environmental impact.

By aligning innovation with accountability, businesses can lead meaningful change, ensuring every advancement supports a greener planet.

Mike English, Creator and CTO, impt.io

Coordinate for Maximum Environmental Impact

Pursuing, and achieving, a sustainable future will require shifts in entire social and economic frameworks, not just changes at individual companies. Individual companies must optimize their impact through coordination and collaboration with other market participants.

We manufacture ultra-safe and connected battery storage systems that are critical to the energy transition. To achieve their full impact, however, they must coordinate with distributed generation, utilities seeking to support the grid through virtual power plants, and other energy players.

Another critical engagement is with the workforce. Companies cannot be passive recipients of talent. The just transition and the competition for skills require companies to participate directly in workforce development and training. We do this through its partnership with Green Force, which is a model for the economic partnerships of the future.

Evan van Hook, Chief Sustainability Officer, Viridi

Adopt Energy-Efficient Solutions

Businesses play a key role in driving technological innovation for a greener future. One effective initiative is adopting energy-efficient solutions. By using smart energy systems, efficient lighting, and renewable energy, businesses can cut energy use and lower emissions. They can also develop eco-friendly products, reduce waste, and adopt sustainable supply chain practices.

These actions benefit the environment, reduce costs, and boost brand reputation. Prioritizing sustainability allows businesses to make a positive impact and create a better future for generations to come.

Matthias Woggon, CEO & Co-founder, eyefactive

Move to Cloud Computing

Every time I watch my child play in the backyard, I remember why we need to care about the environment. Using eco-friendly technology is not just good for business, it’s something we must do. Right now, we can either make climate problems worse, or help fix them with technology. The best part is: Companies don’t have to pick between making money and saving the planet. I have seen businesses save money and still protect the environment.

What can businesses actually do? It’s like updating your phone, but instead of just new features, you get better energy use. I am amazed by companies that moved to cloud computing (this is awesome). It uses 84% less energy than regular data centers. It’s about making smart choices every day: like using AI to save energy, going paperless, or making products that can be reused.

How can we make this happen? Microsoft is doing great for a sustainable future. Its “AI for Earth” program is a great example, as they are not just giving money—they are using their technology to help. For example: they have helped farmers use 40% less water with smart irrigation. What I like about this program is that any business can try it. You can start small, like using smart thermostats or using data to cut down on waste. The important thing is to take that first step.

Please remember that all sustainable technologies are not just about saving the planet; these are about creating smarter, more efficient businesses that are built to last.

Farrukh Muzaffar, CMO | Co-Founder | Business strategist, Sustainability Jobs

