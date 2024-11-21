SuperSpeed Golf Introduces All-New Comprehensive Training App

Revolutionizing Speed Training with Advanced Protocols, Fitness Programs, and Real-Time Data Tracking

TULSA, OK – SuperSpeed Golf is thrilled to announce the launch of the SuperSpeed App, now available for download on iOS and Android. This cutting-edge platform is designed to offer a complete golf speed training experience, blending OverSpeed, Mechanics, and Fitness training into one accessible app.

The app, which has been two years in the making, integrates warm-up routines, detailed data analytics, and personalized training protocols, offering a holistic approach to speed training. Golfers can now improve their swing speed with a guided, step-by-step plan tailored to their specific needs, whether they are seasoned athletes or beginners.

“The SuperSpeed App is a game-changer for golfers who want to enhance their speed and overall performance,” said Michael Napoleon, president of SuperSpeed Golf. “Our goal was to create a tool that can be used by anyone, anywhere, making top-tier speed training accessible even to those without a personal coach. With this app, we’re doing just that.”

The app’s intelligent system starts by assessing users’ physical and speed capabilities, generating a custom training plan that includes a variety of protocols, such as Warm-Up, OverSpeed, Counterweight, Ground Force, and more. Exclusive to the app, PGA Tour trainer Jason Glass brings expert-led fitness programs that focus on key areas like mobility, core strength, and rotational power, ensuring users can train efficiently and safely.

With features like Distance Factor—a new calculation connecting ball flight variables to club head speed—users can track their progress in real-time, gaining insights into their strengths, weaknesses, and overall trends. Leaderboards and achievements add a competitive element, motivating golfers to reach their personal best.

The SuperSpeed App is free to download, with a premium version unlocking an extensive range of protocols, personalized training recommendations, and performance analytics.

For more information on SuperSpeed Golf’s innovative approach to training, click here.