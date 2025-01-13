Supercharge Your Business: Top Tips for EV Charging Hub Installation

Are you thinking about adding EV chargers to your business or car park? Smart move. Electric vehicles are taking over the roads, and offering charging points is how you stay ahead of the curve (and the competition). As you get started, there’s a lot to consider—from your electrical infrastructure to maximising ROI.

This guide breaks down the top tips you need to know to electrify your space—literally. Whether you’re a business owner or a car park land owner, we’ve got you covered.

Why Should Your Business Consider EV Charging?

First, let’s answer the big question. Why bother with EV chargers?

Attract new customers

EV drivers are always on the lookout for places to plug in. Showing up as a charging destination can bring a whole new crowd to your business.

Boost your green credentials

Sustainability is no longer an optional add-on, it’s expected. EV chargers send a clear message that your business cares about the environment, which can give you an edge with eco-conscious customers.

Prepare for the future

The future is electric, folks. With bans on new petrol and diesel car sales looming in the UK (hello, 2030!), demand for charging points is about to skyrocket. Get ahead of the game now, and you’ll future-proof your business.

Now that you’re convinced, let’s plug into those tips!

1. Know Your Audience and Their Needs

Are you targeting commuters plugging in for the workday? Shoppers popping by for a few hours? Or maybe long-haul travellers needing a rapid top-up? Identifying your audience helps you decide the type of EV charger you’ll want install and subsequently, the electric vehicle charging hub you’ll need.

Slow Chargers (3-7kW): Great for overnight or long-dwell situations like hotels or residential blocks.

Fast Chargers (7-22kW): Perfect for supermarkets, gyms, or leisure centres where visitors stay for 1-3 hours.

Rapid/Ultra-Rapid Chargers (50kW+): Ideal for quick stops at service stations or busy car parks.

The right charger depends on the footfall at your location and the time customers are likely to spend there.

2. Audit Your Electrical Infrastructure

It’s not as simple as popping a charger onto the wall. Your current electrical setup needs to handle the extra load.

Contact a Professional: Work with a licensed professional to assess your site’s capability to support EV charging. They’ll check your distribution boards and ensure your cables are up to spec.

Power Upgrades: If your site doesn’t have the capacity, you might need to upgrade your power supply. Yes, it’s an extra cost, but it’ll avoid issues down the line.

3. Location, Location, Location

Where you place your EV chargers can make or break your installation. Aim for spots that are convenient, accessible, and visible.

Priority Parking: Consider dedicating prime spots near entrances for EV-only spaces.

Weather Protection: Install chargers in sheltered areas if possible, so drivers don’t get caught in the rain while plugging in.

Signage: Make it easy for EV drivers to locate your charging points—well-placed signs are key.

4. Consider Incentives and Grants

The UK government offers financial incentives to help businesses adopt EV charging infrastructure.

Check out gov.uk for the latest schemes and criteria.

5. Plan for Maintenance

Nobody likes pulling into a charging spot only to find that the station isn’t working. Keep your chargers in top condition with regular maintenance.

Pick a Reliable Provider: Choose chargers from reputable companies with good service plans.

Schedule Checks: Perform periodic inspections to ensure everything’s in working order.

Customer Support: Provide a helpline or email for drivers to report any issues they encounter.

Well-maintained chargers mean happy customers, and fewer headaches for you.

Is Your Business Charged Up Yet?

Installing EV charging hubs isn’t just a trend; it’s a strategic investment for any forward-thinking business. It attracts new customers, boosts revenue, and positions your brand as a leader in sustainability.

By following these tips—understanding your audience, prepping your infrastructure, and choosing the right location, you’ll be paving the way for a greener future.