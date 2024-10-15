Suirum Raises 10000 SUI In Just Hours Of Launching Presale: Set To Outshine $SUIMAN & $BLUB?

As the meme coin craze heats up, Suirum, a new contender in the SUI blockchain’s meme coin ecosystem, has launched its much-anticipated presale of it’s $SUIR utility token, and as of the time of writing, over 14000 SUI has been raised, positioning itself as the next big thing to take over the SUI meme landscape.

Meme coins are more than just financial assets; they are cultural, community-driven phenomena. With projects like $BLUB and $SUIMAN gaining traction, Suirum is ready to capitalize on the surging interest, offering not only laughs but an opportunity for serious gains.

According to The Alchemist, the visionary CTO behind Suirum, the excitement for meme coins on SUI has only grown stronger.

“$BLUB and $SUIMAN have shown us what’s possible on SUI. But with $SUIR, we’re taking it to a whole new level,” he says. “This is more than a meme—it’s a movement.”

Suirum ($SUIR) isn’t just another meme coin—it’s a deflationary token with real utility.

The $SUIR presale is now live, allowing early investors to get in before the token explodes.

The team’s mission is clear: make Suirum the premier meme coin on SUI. And with this presale, they invite the community to join the ride.

Suirum Presale Details

Total Supply: 1 Billion $SUIR Tokens

Presale Allocation: 600,000,000 $SUIR Tokens (60% of total supply)

Presale Duration: 30 Days

No Minimum or Maximum Cap: It’s designed to be fair and accessible to all.

Also, there is no presale price as the 60% $SUIR allocation will be distributed to the presale contributors, proportionally to the SUI contributed.

This is a rare opportunity for early birds to secure a chunk of $SUIR tokens at presale prices before they’re listed on Cetus Protocol at a 50% higher price than the presale price.

How to Participate in the Suirum Presale

Follow these steps and grab your share of $SUIR tokens:

Set up a SUI-compatible wallet such as SUI Wallet or Suite.

Acquire $SUI on leading exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Visit the Suirum Presale Page: Head to the presale page and send your $SUI to the provided address to secure your $SUIR.

Airdrop of Tokens: After the presale concludes, your $SUIR tokens will be airdropped directly to your wallet.

This is your chance to get in early before $SUIR takes off.

History Of Suirum

In the vast digital realm of the SUI blockchain, a peculiar phenomenon has emerged. Whispers speak of a mystical concoction known as Suirum — a potent elixir that grants its holders the power to distill the essence of memes into pure, tradable energy.

Legend has it that Suirum was created when a mischievous crypto alchemist accidentally spilled their favorite energy drink onto a SUI validator node. The resulting fusion of caffeine, blockchain technology, and internet culture gave birth to $SUIR — a token that pulses with the collective humor and creativity of the Suirum energy.

