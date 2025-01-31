Sui & Hedera Traders Rely on Volatility, While BlockDAG’s Referral Program Guarantees 5% USDT—Who Wins?

Earning in crypto isn’t just about buying and holding—it’s about leveraging opportunities that generate consistent returns. While Sui and Hedera are making headlines with price movements and technical signals, BlockDAG offers a more structured earning model through its affiliate program. With a 5% USDT cashback on referrals, no upfront costs, and a proven track record of growth, it provides a sustainable way to build passive income.

Unlike speculative price rallies, BlockDAG’s system rewards engagement and network expansion, making it a compelling option for those seeking steady earnings in an unpredictable market.

Build a Profitable Crypto Referral Network with BlockDAG’s Affiliate Program

Building a profitable referral network with BlockDAG’s Affiliate Program is a strategic way to earn passive USDT rewards while expanding your crypto portfolio. Moreover, the program offers 5% USDT cashback on every referred purchase, making it an attractive option for those looking to generate consistent income without upfront investment.

To achieve success, scaling your referral network effectively is essential. First, leverage social media, crypto communities, and content marketing to educate potential investors about BlockDAG’s potential. Notably, with $187 million raised in presale, over 18.2 billion BDAG coins sold, and a 2,380% ROI since batch 1, there’s strong interest in the project. Currently, BDAG is priced at $0.0248 in batch 27, providing an incentive for new investors to join early.

Furthermore, maximizing USDT earnings requires a targeted approach. Create informative content, host Q&A sessions, and build credibility through personal testimonials. Importantly, high-converting referrals often come from trust-based interactions rather than cold outreach. Additionally, tracking performance and optimizing referral strategies based on analytics can significantly improve results.

Ultimately, BlockDAG’s affiliate model is built for sustainability, allowing referrers to benefit as new investors enter the ecosystem. With increasing adoption and a clear growth trajectory, those who establish strong referral networks early stand to earn substantial rewards over time.

SUI Eyes $5 as Buy Signal Sparks Bullish Potential

Sui Network (SUI) has recorded a $315 billion swap volume, rising 16.43% in the last 30 days. Notably, monthly volumes have consistently climbed, reaching $275 billion in December. As a result, this liquidity surge strengthens price stability and attracts larger investments. Moreover, a key buy signal has appeared on SUI’s 12-hour TD Sequential indicator around $3.77, historically preceding price rebounds. If the price sustains above $3.90, SUI could challenge its previous high of $5.30.

In addition, the altcoin market cap has broken past the crucial $3 trillion resistance, signaling a potential “altseason” that could further boost SUI’s price. While these factors suggest a bullish setup, broader market conditions and investor sentiment will play critical roles. If sustained momentum continues, SUI could reach the $5 mark. However, traders should remain cautious as market volatility remains high.

Hedera Eyes Higher Resistance as Uptrend Gains Strength

Hedera (HBARUSDT) is showing bullish signs after bouncing off the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), reinforcing its short-term upward trajectory. Furthermore, the price action indicates increasing strength, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounding from oversold levels, signaling potential continuation of the rally. Maintaining support above $9.818 is crucial for sustaining this momentum.

If the bullish scenario holds, the next key resistance level to watch is $14.968, where sellers may attempt to slow the rise. A decisive break above this threshold, however, could pave the way for further gains. On the downside, any weakness below support could invite renewed selling pressure.

Overall, the technical setup currently favors further appreciation, with traders monitoring key indicators for confirmation. Hedera’s ability to hold above key levels will determine its next move, as market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic. Meanwhile, investors are closely watching for sustained buying interest to confirm the ongoing upward trend.

Building Long-Term Value in Crypto

Short-term price movements in assets like Sui and Hedera can create opportunities, but they also carry risks. BlockDAG, on the other hand, provides a structured approach to earning through its referral program, offering a reliable source of passive income. Instead of relying solely on market fluctuations, users can generate consistent USDT rewards by expanding their networks.

With strong presale figures and a growing ecosystem, BlockDAG presents a more predictable and rewarding alternative. For those looking to balance speculation with stability, leveraging referral incentives alongside market trends could be the key to sustained success in crypto.