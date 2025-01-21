In today’s digital age, the United States’ technological competitiveness holds a pivotal position on the global stage. Behind this, professionals like Su Diao are injecting strong momentum into the United States’ scientific and technological progress and economic development with their exceptional skills and innovative spirit.

Su Diao, a software engineer with a solid academic background and extensive practical experience, graduated from Auburn University with a Master’s degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering. His career began at NIC, where he gained valuable experience in IT project development. Subsequently, as a full-stack developer and team leader at Trellis Rx, he developed a comprehensive patient healthcare system, promoting the development of medical informatization. Following this, he worked at AWS, where he acquired significant cloud computing expertise, contributing to AWS’s leadership in the cloud computing sector. Today, as a senior software engineer in Meta’s core systems organization, Su Diao has achieved remarkable success in the integration of artificial intelligence and medicine.

At Trellis Rx, Su Diao, as a full-stack developer and team leader, developed a comprehensive patient healthcare system. He built the front-end interface using React and JavaScript, implemented RESTful web services with Node.js, and designed related components of the MySQL database. This system not only improved the management efficiency of medical data but also simplified the complex drug prescription process, significantly enhancing the treatment efficiency and quality of medical services for millions of patients in the United States.

At Meta, he is actively working on the core infrastructure supporting AI, with a particular focus on large-scale AI global routing. This effort underpins the Meta Llama 3 NIM project, providing strong and stable support for healthcare and life science workflows. This model is trained and optimized with NVIDIA accelerated computing, enabling healthcare developers, researchers, and related companies to innovate responsibly in a variety of applications. In addition, Su Diao’s contributions have been instrumental in the development and deployment of the brand-new Meditron open-source medical model: Llama-3 8B-MeditronV1.0. This model suite is built on the solid foundation of Meta Llama 3 and has been carefully planned, incorporating high-quality medical data sources and continuous input training from clinicians and experts in the field of humanitarian response. It is like a magical key, powerfully promoting the development of medical visualization and dataization.

Su Diao’s research achievements in the field of artificial intelligence are as abundant as blooming flowers, widely covering various aspects such as medical devices, medical imaging, and personalized medicine. His research is not only innovative in academia but also has potential significant value in practical applications. For example, his in-depth research in “Research on Cancer Prediction and Identification Based on Multimodal Medical Image Fusion” is like a beacon, providing new methods and clear ideas for the early diagnosis of cancer. His research on “Application of Machine Learning Methods in Predicting Functional Recovery in Ischemic Stroke Patients” helps to address the limitations of single-modality images in the diagnostic process. By integrating the advantages of different imaging technologies, it provides doctors with more comprehensive lesion information. This not only improves the early diagnosis capability of diseases but also plays an important role in disease monitoring, surgical navigation, and personalized treatment. With the development of artificial intelligence technology, the application of automated, multimodal image fusion will further improve the efficiency and accuracy of clinical decision-making.

He has been invited to participate in the peer review work of several well-known academic journals, such as “Spatial Information Research,” “Engineering Applications of Artificial Intelligence,” and “Journal of the Operational Research Society.” His review work is like a precise ruler, fully reflecting his profound knowledge in the academic field and providing a solid guarantee for the quality improvement and innovative development of academic research.

Su Diao’s work and research are like a storm of change, not only strongly promoting Meta’s technological progress but also having a positive and far-reaching impact on the development of medicine and technological competitiveness in the United States, bringing unprecedented innovation and change to various industries such as digital marketing, healthcare, and manufacturing in the United States. In the field of medical imaging, Su Diao’s research achievements have promoted the development of medical image analysis technology. Through artificial intelligence algorithms, the analysis of medical images such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs is more accurate and efficient, helping doctors to discover lesions more quickly and providing strong support for the early diagnosis of diseases. In personalized medicine, his contributions have made it possible to develop precise treatment plans based on individual patient characteristics. By in-depth analysis of patient genes, medical history, and other information, the most suitable treatment methods for each patient’s physical condition can be provided, improving treatment effects and reducing unnecessary drug side effects. In the development of medical devices, Su Diao’s work has promoted the intelligent process of devices. The performance of intelligent prostheses, exoskeletons, and other devices has been further improved, bringing more convenience to patients’ rehabilitation and lives. For the digital marketing industry, the integration of artificial intelligence and medicine has provided new ideas and directions. By analyzing patient data, it is possible to more accurately target customers and improve marketing effectiveness. In the manufacturing industry, the application of artificial intelligence in the medical field has also injected new vitality into the production and research and development of related products. For example, companies producing medical devices can use artificial intelligence technology to optimize production processes and improve product quality.

Although the road ahead is full of challenges, Su Diao has always believed that the integration of artificial intelligence and medicine is an inevitable trend in the future development of medicine. He will continue to forge ahead in this field full of opportunities and challenges, constantly exploring and innovating, contributing his wisdom and strength to the cause of human health, leading the new trend of the integration of artificial intelligence and medicine, and creating a better future.