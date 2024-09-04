Stress in the modern world as a large-scale real problem

Victoria Aleksandrovskaya, the Founder of Comfort Zone, a stress management project, will discuss stress management methods and the current stress situation in the world.

In the modern world, stress has become an integral part of many people’s lives. According to recent studies, the problem has truly reached global proportions, affecting all areas of life – from work to personal relationships. Let’s examine how serious the situation is and what methods of combating stress modern science offers.

The scale of the problem

The stress problem is global in nature. According to a 2021 Gallup survey conducted among adults in 122 countries, 41% of adults worldwide report experiencing severe stress. Gallup data for 2022 shows that currently, the highest stress level is observed in Afghanistan – 68%, with the USA not far behind at 53%.

Statistics show that workplace stress has reached record high levels. In the world’s largest economies, 6 out of 10 employees experience increased stress at work. Work remains the most common cause of stress – 79% of people suffer from work-related stress.

The average working adult feels tense for almost a third of their workday. This leads to serious consequences: about 17 million workdays are lost annually worldwide due to health problems caused by work-related stress, depression, or anxiety. This is more than 50% of all work-related illness cases.

However, the problem is not limited to the work sphere. According to the American Psychological Association (APA) “Stress in America 2022” survey, money is the main source of stress for 66% of adults.

Of these, 57% cite current expenses, such as food and rent, as the main source of money-related stress. The remaining 43% of this group point to savings for the future as the main source of financial stress.

Additionally, about 75% of American adults believe that violence and crime are significant sources of stress in their lives. Approximately 34% of adults report that on most days, stress completely overwhelms them.

Parenting is also a significant source of stress. According to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, 29% of parents in the US reported that being a parent causes stress all the time or most of the time.

One of the stress management methods – Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Program (MBSR)

In the face of this global problem, scientists and medical specialists are developing and improving methods to combat stress. One of the most effective approaches is the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Program (MBSR), developed by Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn in 1979.

MBSR was initially developed for stress management but has evolved over time and is now used to treat a wide range of health disorders: anxiety, depression, skin diseases, pain, immune disorders, hypertension, and diabetes. The method uses mindfulness meditation to alleviate suffering associated with physical, psychosomatic, and psychiatric disorders.

The effectiveness of MBSR is confirmed by numerous studies. For example, one study showed a reduction in depression symptoms in a group where MBSR was added to usual treatment, while in the group with usual treatment alone, no significant changes were observed. Another study, covering eight published randomized controlled trials, demonstrated a reduction in anxiety and depression in patients undergoing MBSR therapy.

MBSR has also shown its effectiveness in reducing the frequency of depression relapses. In one study, patients had significantly fewer episodes of depression after MBSR therapy during a 60-week follow-up period.

Interestingly, MBSR can be useful not only for treating existing problems but also for preventing stress in various life situations.

For example, a study of pregnant women participating in MBSR therapy in the third trimester of pregnancy showed a statistically significant increase in mindfulness and positive effects, as well as an improvement in pregnancy-related anxiety and depression.

MBSR has also proven effective in reducing stress in patients with diabetes. Diabetes represents a serious life stress, requiring significant physical, emotional, and psychological adaptation and coping. Studies show that people with diabetes are 20% more likely to have an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives than people without diabetes. About 25% of adults with diabetes experience depression at some point. MBSR can help patients adapt to daily treatment needs and cope with the psychosocial problems associated with diabetes, which are complex and stressful for patients.

The effectiveness of MBSR is confirmed not only by subjective patient reports but also by objective data. A randomized controlled study of the effects of an 8-week clinical mindfulness meditation training program on brain functions showed a significant increase in left-sided anterior activation – a pattern associated with positive affect in meditators. This discovery demonstrates that MBSR has a real impact on brain functions.

Other ways to cope with stress

In addition to structured programs such as MBSR, research shows that simply spending time in nature can significantly reduce stress levels. According to a 2019 study examining the impact of nature experiences on stress, nature experiences lasting 21 to 30 minutes led to the greatest reduction in stress levels, with cortisol levels dropping by 18.5% per hour throughout the nature experience.

In the digital age, many people turn to online resources for stress management. About 42% of adults report using the internet to cope with stress. However, only 29% of them say that going online actually helps in managing stress.

Interestingly, pets prove to be a more effective means of reducing stress than digital technologies. According to the results of a 2022 American Heart Association survey, 95% of dog and cat owners rely on their pets for stress relief. Moreover, about 70% of pet owners report that they prefer spending time with their pet rather than watching TV to reduce stress.

Comprehensive approach to stress management: The 4A practice

In addition to structured programs like MBSR, there are other effective stress management strategies. One such strategy is the “4 A’s” of stress management: Avoid, Alter, Adapt, and Accept. Let’s look at each of these strategies in more detail.

Avoid unnecessary stress

Although not all stress can be avoided, and it’s not always beneficial to avoid a situation that needs to be addressed, many stressors in our lives can be eliminated:

– Learn to say “no”. Know your limits and stick to them. Taking on more than you can handle is a sure recipe for stress.

– Avoid people who cause you unpleasant emotions. If someone consistently provokes a stressful state in your life, limit the time you spend with that person or end the relationship.

– Take control of your environment. If evening news causes you anxiety, turn off the TV. If traffic jams cause tension, choose a longer but less congested route.

– Avoid hot topics. If you get upset about religion or politics, remove them from your list of conversation topics.

– Cut down your to-do list. Analyze your schedule, responsibilities, and daily tasks. If you have too much on your plate, distinguish between “should” and “must”.

Alter the situation

If you can’t avoid a stressful situation, try to alter it:

– Express your feelings instead of bottling them up. If something or someone is bothering you, communicate your concerns openly and respectfully.

– Be willing to compromise. When you ask someone to change their behavior, be willing to do the same.

– Be more assertive. Don’t take a backseat in your own life. Deal with problems head-on, trying to anticipate and prevent them.

– Manage your time better. Poor time management can cause a lot of stress. When you’re stretched too thin and running behind, it’s hard to stay calm and focused.

Adapt to the stressor

If you can’t change the stressor, change yourself. You can adapt to stressful situations and regain your sense of control by changing your expectations and attitude:

– Reframe problems. Try to view stressful situations from a more positive perspective.

– Look at the big picture. Take perspective of the stressful situation. Ask yourself how important it will be in the long run.

– Adjust your standards. Perfectionism is a major source of avoidable stress. Stop setting yourself up for failure by demanding perfection.

– Focus on the positive. When stress is getting you down, take a moment to reflect on all the things you appreciate in your life, including your own positive qualities and gifts.

Accept the things you can’t change

Some sources of stress are unavoidable. You can’t prevent or change stressors such as the death of a loved one, a serious illness, or a national recession. In such cases, the best way to cope with stress is to accept things as they are:

– Don’t try to control the uncontrollable. Many things in life are beyond our control— particularly the behavior of other people.

– Look for the upside. As the saying goes, “What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.” When facing major challenges, try to look at them as opportunities for personal growth.

– Learn to forgive. Accept the fact that we live in an imperfect world and that people make mistakes.

– Share your feelings. Expressing what you’re going through can be very cathartic, even if there’s nothing you can do to alter the stressful situation.

Conclusion

Stress has become a global problem, affecting all aspects of our lives. However, science does not stand still, and we see the emergence of effective, scientifically-based methods of combating stress, such as MBSR and the 4A strategy. In addition, simple things like walks in nature or interaction with pets can significantly reduce stress levels.

It’s important to remember that stress cannot be eradicated; it’s part of our life and often helps us develop by overcoming difficulties. Instead of fighting stress, we need to learn to manage it and our state.

Furthermore, organizations and governments should recognize the scale of the problem and take measures to create a less stressful environment in workplaces and society as a whole. Only a comprehensive approach, combining individual stress management strategies and systemic changes, can lead to significant improvement of the situation on a global scale.