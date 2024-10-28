Streamflow’s latest fundraise: $5M in total funding

Token is a novel asset class that crypto brought to the world.

Token as a digital asset may have various representations and serve different purposes: identity, ownership, art, value, currency, utility, access, proof (of attendance, participation, work, or something else), and more.

As the world gradually understands what tokens are and how to use and regulate them, Streamflow is playing a vital role as a Digital Asset Management Infrastructure for token creation, distribution, and incentive alignment throughout the token lifecycle, on a mission to exponentially grow on-chain economies and communities.

We’re happy to announce that Streamflow has successfully raised another round with angels who got on board with us for long-term to help Streamflow achieve this mission.

We’re proud to have an amazing roster of investors on board: Jump Crypto (led previous round), Solana Ventures, IVC, GBV, Genblock, Hypersphere, Amber, VentureDAO, T3E, Huobi, Primeblock, as well as angels from the ecosystem, Stepan & Deni (Squads), Tamar, Arnold (Sphere), Ilja (Tensor), Jasper (Neodyme), Rooter (Save), Brian, Tomo, Shimon, and Samier (Fibonacci)!

This latest angel round was led by John Lilic, one of the first people at ConsenSys, original investor and advisor to Polygon, angel investor, Director of the Telos Foundation, and now an enjoyooor of Solana.

I am an Ethereum OG who helped build that ecosystem from day one, and admittedly, I ignored Solana at first. However, I kept following my Twitter buddy Kyle Samani, and he made a convincing case in the public domain. After diving deep, it became clear to me that Streamflow has incredible people with a great work ethic and a deep commitment to the ecosystem.

John Lilic

In 3 years over 1 million users and 4000 distinct tokens (worth $600M) have used Streamflow, with Streamflow reaching an ATH TVL of ~$900M, now at ~$620M.

What’s next?

Remain true to our mission to exponentially grow on-chain economies and communities, as a Digital Asset Management Infrastructure for token creation, distribution, and incentive alignment throughout the token lifecycle.

We’re very excited to launch the following in Q4 ‘24:

Permissionless Token Staking Allows anyone to create a staking pool for any SPL token, and add any token as a reward. It enhances token utility and community engagement. This feature enables the creation of customizable staking pools, providing projects with a strategic mechanism to incentivize long-term holding and active participation.

Aligned Unlocks Aligned unlocks addresses the core issue that has long plagued token ecosystems – the disconnect between project success and token distribution. This mechanism leverages on-chain data and customizable parameters to ensure that token unlocks are tied to market conditions .

. STREAM token

See Streamflow Roadmap for more.

Conclusion

