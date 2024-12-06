STREAM Token: A New Era for Streamflow and Onchain Economies

Streamflow is excited to announce the launch of the STREAM token, marking a transformative milestone in its mission to decentralize and empower the crypto ecosystem. This launch represents a significant step toward community-driven governance, long-term growth, and aligned incentives for all stakeholders.

Over the past three years, Streamflow has established itself as a cornerstone of crypto infrastructure:

5,900+ projects using Streamflow

1.1M+ unique users

$1.2B+ TVL growth

$715M+ in processed volume

The STREAM token launch continues this momentum, introducing innovative mechanisms to reward contributors and grow the ecosystem sustainably.

What STREAM Brings to the Ecosystem

STREAM is more than just a token—it’s a tool for decentralization and growth, designed to:

Empower Governance : Token holders can vote on key protocol upgrades, treasury management, and fee structures.

Align Community Incentives : With 70% of the token supply allocated to ecosystem and community growth, STREAM ensures collective success.

Reward Long-Term Engagement : Through Dynamic Vesting, token rewards unlock faster as the protocol performs better, aligning all stakeholders toward a shared goal.

Key Dates

TGE Date : December 17th, 2024, 13:00 UTC

Bonk Live Alpha Vault Launch : December 16th, 2024, 07:00 UTC

Revolutionizing Token Distribution

STREAM introduces a Dynamic Vesting Mechanism, setting a new standard for rewarding contributors:

Initial Claim : Airdrop rewards are available immediately upon launch.

Stake-to-Earn Bonus : Stake tokens to unlock a 4X bonus.

Performance-Based Unlocks : Reward unlock speed accelerates as the token approaches its target price.

This mechanism ensures a win-win for token holders, the community, and the core team by rewarding long-term commitment and aligning incentives.

Who’s Eligible for the Airdrop?

STREAM is designed to reward genuine contributors who’ve been part of Streamflow’s journey over the past three years:

Active platform users with significant Total Value Deposited

Protocol revenue generators

Odyssey mission participants

Ecosystem supporters who’ve helped grow the platform

Streamflow ensures that the airdrop rewards those who have meaningfully contributed to its success.

Why STREAM Is Different

Unlike traditional token launches that often incentivize short-term exits, STREAM focuses on building a sustainable, thriving ecosystem by:

Rewarding long-term believers in Streamflow

Aligning incentives among all stakeholders

Encouraging innovation and continuous development

Fostering an engaged and vibrant community

Partner Spotlight: Bonk Live

Streamflow is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Bonk Live, starting with an Alpha Vault launch on December 16th. This collaboration offers early supporters an exciting opportunity to participate in the STREAM ecosystem before the TGE.

How to Prepare

Check Eligibility : Visit streamflow.foundation to verify your eligibility. Stake Your Tokens : Prepare to stake and unlock additional rewards. Mark Your Calendar : Join the Bonk Live Alpha Vault on December 16th and get ready for the TGE on December 17th.

Join Us for the Next Chapter

STREAM is not just another token—it’s a blueprint for sustainable crypto ecosystems, fostering long-term growth, meaningful rewards, and aligned incentives.

The future of token economics begins on December 17th, 2024. Are you ready to make waves with Streamflow?

About Streamflow

Streamflow is one of the leading providers of decentralized token management tools, helping projects align incentives, enhance transparency, and foster sustainable growth.

With over 1.1 million users and more than $1.2 Billion in TVL (Total Value Locked), Streamflow continues its growth trajectory, furthering its impact on the on-chain economy.

For updates, users can follow Streamflow on X on socials:

Stay Connected

Discord : discord.com/invite/streamflow

Twitter : @Streamflow_Fi

Streamflow website : streamflow.f inance

Eligibility Checker : streamflow.foundation

Contact

Breno Mazza

Marketing and Community Manager

breno@streamflow.finance