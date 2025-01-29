Strategic Partnership Between LMCSWAP and Estate Slice NFT Redefines Real Estate Investment in Africa Through Blockchain Innovation

$50 Billion Vision Aims to Democratize Access, Unlock High-Yield Opportunities, and Accelerate Continent-Wide Growth

10 ANSON ROAD: Singapore – Estate Slice NFT, the leading platform in NFT-enabled real estate, has announced a transformative partnership with LMCSWAP, the flagship platform of pioneering fintech leader SIMTREX COMMERCIAL BROKER. The collaboration, backed by a $50 billion infrastructure commitment, leverages non-fungible token (NFT) technology to fractionalize real estate ownership, democratize access to investment, and position Africa at the forefront of decentralized finance (DeFi).

A New Era for African Real Estate

The partnership merges LMCSWAP’s blockchain infrastructure with Estate Slice NFT’s innovative tokenization model, enabling investors worldwide to purchase fractionalized NFT properties starting at $500. By digitizing high-value real estate assets—from luxury apartments in Lagos to commercial hubs in Nairobi—the platform empowers both retail and institutional investors to tap into Africa’s booming property market, projected to quadruple in value by 2029.

“Africa’s real estate sector has long been fragmented and inaccessible to the average investor,” said CEO of SIMTREX COMMERCIAL BROKER. “Through blockchain, we’re dismantling barriers. Estate Slice NFT’s infrastructure allows anyone, anywhere, to own a piece of Africa’s growth story while enjoying returns that outpace traditional markets.”

Key Features & Benefits for Investors

Good-Yield Returns : NFT holders can earn an estimated from 10 to 14% annual yield through rental income, asset appreciation, and liquidity rewards.

Transparency & Security : All transactions are recorded on BINANCE by BNB immutable blockchain, reducing fraud risks endemic to traditional real estate markets.

Fractional Ownership : Investors can diversify portfolios with micro-shares in premium properties across 15 African nations.

Sustainable Growth : A portion of profits will fund community-driven infrastructure projects, aligning profitability with social impact.

The $50 Billion Roadmap

Estate Slice NFT’s $50 billion capital injection targets three pillars:

Technology Development : Scaling blockchain solutions to support 10 million users by 2026. Market Expansion : Launching NFT properties in 25 cities, including Johannesburg, Accra, Zanzibar and Kigali. Regulatory Collaboration : Partnering with African governments to establish clear frameworks for NFT-based real estate.

“This isn’t just about profit—it’s about rewriting Africa’s economic narrative,” said CEO of Slice NFT SEstate. “By merging real estate with DeFi, we’re creating jobs, modernizing infrastructure, and ensuring wealth generation reaches grassroots communities.”

With Africa’s blockchain industry growing at a 400% annual rate (Source: Chainalysis 2023), the partnership positions LMCSWAP and Estate Slice NFT as gateways to one of the world’s most dynamic markets. Early adopters stand to benefit from:

First-mover advantages in a market poised to hit $100 billion by 2030.

VIP access to pre-launch NFT property drops and staking rewards.

Community governance rights to shape platform development.

“The next five years will redefine Africa’s global economic role,” added CEO of Slice NFT SEstate. “We invite crypto enthusiasts, diaspora investors, and forward-thinking institutions to join this movement—and profit from it.”

Join the Revolution

NFT properties are now available for purchase at https://estateslicenft.com/, with listings starting at $500. Follow Estate Slice NFT’s social channels for real-time updates:

Twitter : http://x.com/EstateSliceNFT

Telegram : https://t.me/EstateSlice

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/estateslicenft/

About LMCSWAP & SIMTREX COMMERCIAL BROKER

LMCSWAP, a product of SIMTREX COMMERCIAL BROKER, is Africa’s first blockchain-powered real estate exchange.SIMTREX has facilitated over $2 billion in property transactions across the continent. Its mission is to leverage decentralized technology to drive financial inclusion, transparency, and equitable wealth distribution.

About Estate Slice NFT

Estate Slice NFT is a trailblazing proptech platform specializing in fractionalized real estate NFTs. With a focus on emerging markets, it bridges global investors with high-growth opportunities while fostering sustainable urban development.

Media Contact:-

Name: Julian Youngwo

Title: HEAD OF SALES

Email: contact@estateslicenft.com