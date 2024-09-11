Strands Technologies, Ltd., a Global Fintech, Releases Second Derivatives Trading Strategy: Covered Put on CME Group (CME) Ethereum Futures

Independent software vendor (ISV) Strands is a commercial solution that strands together on-chain and traditional markets enabling unique execution capabilities.

CHICAGO – September 10, 2024 – Strands is a global Fintech company using a proprietary ecosystem of novel smart contracts and transactional gateways to develop the most advanced traditional and decentralized institutional transactional platform ever brought to market. Strands is the first Independent Software Vendor (ISV) to tokenize US exchange traded futures and futures options contracts giving its customers unique advantages in the white-hot real-world asset tokenization space.

Strands has announced the release of an additional tokenized derivatives strategy, Covered Put on CME Group (CME) Ethereum Futures. The first product the company introduced to its customers last month was the Covered Call strategy on CME Ethereum futures.

The Covered Put strategy allows Strands’ customers such as investment advisors, hedge funds, CTAs, AI Agents, and proprietary traders to generate potential income on short futures positions in brokerage accounts that are tokenized by Strands.

The Tokenization of the traditional exchange traded futures and future options provides the same security and usability that institutions are currently accustomed to, but it also enables the ability to offer fractionalized investment into the strategy, real-time risk management, fund administration, and increased transparency, trust, and accountability throughout the trade life cycle to investors.

This new product will be one of many in a suite of automated, institutional strategies that will continuously be delivered to Strands customers over the next few months.

About Strands Technologies

Strands is a holistic platform designed for institutions who want a full stack solution from Direct Market Access (DMA) execution up to a custom front end with full tokenization capabilities. The firm is led by a world-class team of professionals with extensive experience in developing ultra-low latency proprietary trading tools. Strands uses a proprietary ecosystem of novel smart contracts and transactional gateways to develop the most advanced traditional and decentralized institutional transactional platform ever brought to market. For more information on Strands products, join the Strands community on Discord .

Media Contact:

Company: Strands Technologies Ltd.

Contact Person: Bella Florio

Email: bella@strands.finance

City: Chicago

Country: United States