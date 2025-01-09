Story Revolutionizes Open Source AI for Creator Monetization

Palo Alto, United States, January 9th, 2025, Chainwire

Story harnesses Stability AI open models to connect creators and developers, pushing open-source AI innovation

Story, the world’s intellectual property blockchain has announced its use of Stability AI’s cutting-edge models to usher in a new era of open-source AI development, that allows contributors – creators, developers, artists – to capture the value they create by contributing to the AI ecosystem. With the use of Stability AI’s technology, Story aims to address the critical challenge of properly attributing, tracking, and monetizing creative work generated via AI.

Story is focused on addressing the lack of a clear path for creators to monetize their derivative works in the open-source ecosystem. Despite the incredible progress in AI, proper attribution and monetization for creators’ IP has not kept up with the rate of innovation.

“We’re thrilled to leverage Stability AI’s models, to tackle the most pressing challenges we face with the rapid rise of AI,” said Jason Zhao, Co-Founder and Chief Protocol Officer at PIP Labs, Story’s initial core contributor. “The combination of AI and blockchain is not only incredibly powerful, but necessary. Blockchains secure digital property rights in the era of AI driven creative abundance. By leveraging Stability AI’s technology and Story’s technology, we’re showcasing how the proper incentive structures can ensure attribution and empower creators, driving AI development forward.”

Story and its ecosystem applications will use Stability AI’s leading foundational image models to build AI applications that embed tracking of contributions across the AI development life cycle to enable fair compensation to all creators involved with a monetized output. Mahojin and ABLO are two AI applications building on Story that leverage Stability AI’s foundation models and Story’s blockchain technology. Mahojin, a search-to-generate AI remixing platform and ABLO, a collaborative AI platform that allows creators to design physical goods with leading brand IPs use Stability AI’s models to allow users to easily bring their creative vision to life and Story’s technology to enable better provenance and attribution across the AI stack. These two projects showcase real-world use cases and illustrate how to unlock new ways for creators to safeguard their IP and earn from their contributions in a dynamic, shared creative economy.

“Empowering creators is at the core of everything we do at Stability AI. We are thrilled to see our models used in Story’s blockchain technology to ensure proper attribution and rewards contributors,” said Scott Trowbridge, Vice President of Stability AI.

Story is committed to exploring different use cases for how AI and blockchain can come together to meet the evolving needs of creators and developers in the age of generative AI. For example, one area of exploration is registering training data like an artist’s unique style or voice as IP with transparent usage terms on Story. Anyone can then train and fine-tune their own model using this IP. If a creator uses this model to generate an output that is monetized, everyone in this chain of creation wins and benefits together.

By leveraging Stability AI’s cutting-edge models, Story is taking a key step toward creating a sustainable and fair internet in the age of AI.

About Story

​Story is the world’s IP blockchain, transforming IPs into networks that transcend mediums and platforms, unleashing global creativity and liquidity. Visit Story’s website to learn more.

About PIP (Programmable IP) Labs:

PIP Labs, an initial core contributor to the Story Network, is backed by investors, including a16z crypto, Endeavor, and Polychain. PIP Labs was co-founded by a serial entrepreneur with a $440M exit and Deepmind’s youngest PM with the veteran founding executive team with a diverse background in consumer tech, generative AI, and Web3 infrastructure.

Contact

Head of Communications

HV

PIP Labs

henri.vies@storyprotocol.xyz

