Story Partners with Stability AI to Empower Open-Source Innovation for Creators and Developers

Story, the global intellectual property blockchain, has announced its integration with Stability AI’s state-of-the-art models to revolutionize open-source AI development. This collaboration enables creators, developers, and artists to capture the value they contribute to the AI ecosystem by leveraging blockchain technology to ensure proper attribution, tracking, and monetization of creative works generated through AI.

Despite rapid advancements in AI, creators in open-source ecosystems face significant challenges in monetizing derivative works and securing proper attribution. Story aims to bridge this gap by combining Stability AI’s cutting-edge technology with blockchain’s ability to secure digital property rights.

“We’re thrilled to leverage Stability AI’s models to tackle the most pressing challenges we face with the rapid rise of AI,” said Jason Zhao, Co-Founder and Chief Protocol Officer at PIP Labs, Story’s initial core contributor. “The combination of AI and blockchain is not only incredibly powerful but necessary. Blockchains secure digital property rights in the era of AI-driven creative abundance. By leveraging Stability AI’s technology and Story’s technology, we’re showcasing how proper incentive structures can ensure attribution and empower creators, driving AI development forward.”

Through Stability AI’s foundational image models, Story’s ecosystem applications are developing tools to track contributions throughout the AI development lifecycle, ensuring fair compensation for all creators involved in monetized outputs. Examples of these applications include:

Mahojin : A search-to-generate AI remixing platform that allows creators to remix and build on existing content seamlessly.

: A search-to-generate AI remixing platform that allows creators to remix and build on existing content seamlessly. ABLO: A collaborative AI platform enabling creators to design physical goods in partnership with leading brand intellectual properties.

Both platforms use Stability AI’s models to bring creators’ visions to life and Story’s blockchain technology to enable provenance and attribution throughout the creative process. These real-world applications highlight how creators can safeguard their intellectual property while thriving in a shared creative economy.

“Empowering creators is at the core of everything we do at Stability AI. We are thrilled to see our models used in Story’s blockchain technology to ensure proper attribution and reward contributors,” said Scott Trowbridge, Vice President of Stability AI.

Story is also exploring innovative ways for AI and blockchain to intersect. For example, creators could register unique styles or voices as intellectual property on Story with transparent usage terms. This would enable others to train and fine-tune AI models using this IP, ensuring that all contributors in the creative chain benefit when outputs are monetized.

By integrating Stability AI’s advanced models, Story is taking a significant step toward building a fair and sustainable internet for creators and developers in the age of generative AI.

About Story

Story is the world’s intellectual property blockchain, transforming IP into networks that transcend mediums and platforms, unleashing global creativity and liquidity. Learn more at Story’s website.

About PIP Labs

PIP Labs, an initial core contributor to the Story Network, is backed by investors including a16z crypto, Endeavor, and Polychain. Co-founded by a serial entrepreneur with a $440M exit and DeepMind’s youngest PM, PIP Labs boasts a veteran founding executive team with expertise in consumer tech, generative AI, and Web3 infrastructure.

Contact

Head of Communications

HV, PIP Labs

henri.vies@storyprotocol.xyz