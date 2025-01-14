Stellar (XLM) and Polkadot (DOT) are aiming for impressive all-time highs in 2025, despite their past fluctuations in the crypto industry. But now, a lot of their investors are increasingly interested in 1Fuel (OFT), a new altcoin powered by robust DeFi features.

As the 1Fuel presale is underway, investors are excited about the chance to engage with the project at its lowest price point. Take a look at how its features have made it a disruptor in the DeFi space, even over tokens like XLM and DOT.

Stellar and Polkadot Target New All-Time Highs

Stellar (XLM) has been targeting a new all-time high for 2025, despite its value dropping by 2.59% in the past month, and is currently trading at $0.4626. On the other hand, Polkadot (DOT) has been unable to meet the expectations of investors, with its value dropping by 14% in the past year.

Binance analysts are optimistic that by late 2025, Stellar could hit the $1 mark, making it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in. But it has to sustain momentum past the $0.50 resistance to fulfil its potential for growth, attracting the interest of MetaMask and Trust Wallet users.

There are also positive projections for DOT, as Binance analyst, Captain Faibik, has predicted that it could surge as high as $40, marking a 513% increase.

1Fuel’s Cross-Chain Transactions Gain Traction

XLM and DOT investors are increasingly turning their attention to 1Fuel (OFT), a promising altcoin currently in its presale stage. 1Fuel is supported by a DeFi wallet that boasts advanced DEX wallet features, making it a serious contender in the DeFi space.

Among its standout features is its seamless cross-chain transaction capability, which allows users to interact effortlessly with multiple blockchains through a single wallet. Unlike MetaMask and Trust Wallet, which often require users to switch networks, 1Fuel simplifies this process with one-click functionality.

The cross-chain feature is also powered by Hashed-Locked Contracts (HTLCs) which make all transactions secure. Positioned as a top altcoin in presale, 1Fuel has captured investor interest from an early stage.

Investors Look Forward to 1Fuel’s DEX Wallet Tools

Investors are eagerly watching 1Fuel (OFT) as its DEX wallet tools redefine convenience in the decentralized finance space. One of the highlights of 1Fuel is its single-asset requirement, as users don’t need to hold multiple cryptocurrencies for cross-network transactions, setting it apart from platforms like MetaMask and Trust Wallet.

Privacy is another area where 1Fuel excels. The wallet’s integrated mixer and disposable wallets provide enhanced privacy features unmatched by competitors including MetaMask and Trust Wallet. It also integrates financial tools such as debit and credit card support, peer-to-peer exchange, and AI-driven tools, positioning it as one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in.

The ongoing 1Fuel presale reflects its growing momentum as a top altcoin in presale, having sold over 135 million tokens and surpassing the $1.247 million mark. This milestone has significantly boosted investor confidence.

1Fuel Presale Hits Stage 3 in Record Time

As 1Fuel OFT settles in the stage 3 presale, it has established itself with its innovative features and strong market entry. 1Fuel has quickly become a favorite among investors who want the next-generation crypto solution. The live presale offers the chance for investors to buy the token at its lowest price.

