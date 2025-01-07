Stay Stuck In PEPE or Switch to XRP? Expert Names Best Altcoin to Buy For 100x Gains

The next crypto bull run is anticipated to start in this new market year and could last several months. Now, investors are exploring options that could deliver significant returns in no time. The previous year, meme coins stole the show with their riveting gains and hype-filled momentum. However, the bearish wave has led even the top assets like Pepe Coin to stay in a range. As such, investors wonder if it’s time to jump the meme coin ship and switch to Ripple, a top altcoin in the market. Yet, experts predict another top asset could deliver even up to 100x gains.

The project’s blend of traditional (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) has turned heads in the crypto space. Let’s consider how these projects might deliver the best gains.

Pepe Coin Faces Bearish Price Action Amidst Crypto Market Recovery

Pepe Coin, the third altcoin in the market, has had its lucrative years in the past market cycles. Most early backers have recorded more than satisfactory profits so far. Even when the bearish phase took a strong hold of the market, PEPE hit a new ATH of $0.00002825 in December 2024 and delivered even more gains.

However, many experts argue that the PEPE pump train may be over. While it has returned ~200,000,000% from its early days and currently trades at $0.00002072, PEPE could probably deliver these massive profits again. Now, they pay attention to other assets that could offer significant investment returns.

Ripple Might Deliver More Gains in 2025

As Pepe coin stays stuck in a range, Ripple could become the next alternative. Ripple has gained over 320% on the annual chart, holding the third spot in the crypto market. Despite regulatory hurdles, XRP surged in momentum in the past months, as it trades at around $2.40.

Yet, XRP’s future remains uncertain as its long-standing legal battle with the SEC is responsible. This has diminished its growth in the past years. There is a growing anticipation that this regulatory landscape will become favorable to investors and holders. For those who may want to experience more gains, DTX Exchange is on the horizon to deliver up to 100x returns. Let’s get the hang of this project.

DTX Exchange (DTX): A Viral Altcoin That Might Deliver 100x Investment Returns

Amidst this growing landscape, DTX Exchange is a revolutionary platform powered by the cutting-edge VulcanX blockchain. It is designed to deliver seamless performance for traders of all experiences.

At the core of DTX Exchange is an extensive list of tradable assets. These include foreign currencies, tokenized ETFs, stocks, bonds, equity products, and crypto coins. With hundreds of thousands of assets available, traders have an unparalleled selection from which to curate their portfolios.

Most assets on DTX Exchange come with 1:1,000 leverage. This feature enables investors to amplify their market position and unlock greater profit potential regardless of the size of their investments.

Beyond conventional trading, it’s paving the way for Web3 enthusiasts as well. With its integration of Phoenix Wallet, users can access Web3 operations, including a non-custodial wallet solution. Interestingly, DTX developers are gearing up to roll out more advanced features when the project launches fully.

DTX Exchange has proved successful in its ongoing presale. In its seventh phase, users can access its native token, DTX, at $0.14. With over $11.3 million raised so far in its ICO, early backers have recorded up to 600% (from its starting price of $0.02 to $0.14).

Rumors of a tier-one exchange listing are on the horizon, as experts predict DTX could deliver 100x gains. Given its innovations and impressive features, DTX Exchange could unlock opportunities for every trader.

PEPE and XRP Investors Are Considering DTX Exchange Today

While top altcoins like PEPE and XRP have delivered impressive gains in the past, their investors could be jumping ship to join this viral altcoin, DTX Exchange. While still in its presale, DTX is valued at $0.14 and promises to deliver 100x returns in the future.

Rumors of listing on top exchanges like Binance and Bybit grow daily, which could see this viral altcoin deliver on its promises. It’s now time to consider this project and contribute to its early success in the market.

Find out more information about DTX Exchange (DTX) by visiting the links below: