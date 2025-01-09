StationPC to Showcase PocketCloud, the World’s First Handheld NAS, at CES 2025

StationPC, a reputable brand known for its private cloud innovations, has announced the launch of PocketCloud, the world’s first truly portable NAS (Network Attached Storage) solution. StationPC will showcase PocketCloud at CES 2025.

PocketCloud comes with a small, user-friendly design that offers strong performance while on the road, simplifying data backup for photographers, content producers, and regular users. Users can easily back up, save, and safeguard their files with PocketCloud’s smooth data management experience. Its portability and compact size remove the need for conventional large configurations, giving users the freedom to safeguard their data wherever they go.

PocketCloud is suitable for a variety of users:

Photographers : Back up thousands of photos daily with lightning-fast transfer speeds of up to 800 MB/s. Content Creators: Sync and store large files while ensuring continuous, real-time backups during shoots or edits. Everyday Users: Affordable and straightforward to use, PocketCloud is perfect for safeguarding cherished memories and important documents without a steep learning curve.

PocketCloud is a reliable option for both professionals and enthusiasts since it combines the features of a conventional NAS with the ease of portability. PocketCloud guarantees that user data is private, protected, and accessible whether they’re in the office, on the road, or at a remote shoot.

Advantages of PocketCloud include:

Simplicity: All skill levels can utilize it because of its intuitive controls and user-friendly design. Flexibility: PocketCloud is sturdy and portable, making it suitable for a range of use cases. Affordability: Provides an upfront, cost-effective solution that does away with the need for pricey cloud subscriptions.

Speaking to the media, the representative of StationPC said, “PocketCloud is more than just a NAS; it’s a revolution in how we think about data storage and security. Anyone who values their digital assets should have PocketCloud because it is easy to use, dependable, and portable.”

Key Features of PocketCloud include:

One-Two Punch Backup System:

Dual M.2 NVMe SSD Slots: Back up data on the go with PocketCloud and create an additional copy by docking it at home or the office.

App-connected: Ensures secure and reliable backups.

Intuitive User Interface:

1.14” LCD Display: Provides real-time updates on backup progress.

Knob Control Design: Navigate effortlessly, even in low-light or outdoor conditions, without fumbling for tiny buttons.

Portable Durability:

Lightweight yet robust, PocketCloud is crafted from aluminum alloy for optimal cooling and longevity.

Equipped with silicone covers and a shock-resistant design for enhanced durability.

Long-lasting Power:

Replaceable Batteries: Work continuously for up to 6 hours, with a 20-day standby time.

Batteries are easily replaceable and available at local stores.

Geeky Internal Design

A well-designed second interior ensures a safe and simple SSD card replacement.

Advanced Data Management:

Real-time backups and collaboration features enable streamlined workflows for content creators, photographers, and teams.

Secure remote access ensures files are available wherever they’re needed.

Visit CES 2025 to Discover PocketCloud

StationPC encourages CES 2025 guests to discover PocketCloud’s revolutionary potential as part of their display. Be one of the first to use this ground-breaking NAS solution, created to satisfy the changing demands of today’s tech-savvy users.

For more information, visit: https://nas.stationpc.com/.

About StationPC

StationPC is a forward-thinking technology company owned by Firefly Technology. StationPC is popular for its proficiency in private cloud and intelligent digital solutions. Since its founding, the company has produced advanced tech products based on creative solutions intended to improve both consumers’ and enterprises’ digital experiences.