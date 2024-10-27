Startups Making a Splash from Chicago’s 1871 Hub

Chicago’s tech scene has exploded over the last decade, and a huge part of that growth is thanks to 1871 a startup hub that opened in 2012 at the historic Merchandise Mart. It’s where big ideas turn into real companies. From mentorship to investor connections, 1871 gives entrepreneurs a space to grow. Here’s a look at some exciting startups that got their start here and are changing different industries in unique ways.

Civis Analytics: Using Data to Do Good

Civis Analytics, founded in 2013 by Dan Wagner, is all about using data to solve real-world problems. They help nonprofits, businesses, and government agencies make better decisions. For instance, during COVID-19, Civis worked with public health teams to predict the spread of the virus, helping communities prepare. For anyone who wants to use tech to make a difference, Civis shows that data can have a real impact.

Project44: Smoothing Out Supply Chains

In today’s world, people want packages fast, and Project44 is on a mission to make that happen. Started by Jett McCandless in 2014, Project44 helps companies keep track of their products from the factory to the customer’s doorstep. With its advanced tracking tech, companies can cut costs, improve delivery times, and reduce risks. Project44 is growing fast, showing how tech can solve real problems in the supply chain.

ReviewTrackers: Helping Businesses Stay on Top of Reviews

ReviewTrackers, founded by Chris Campbell in 2012, helps companies keep track of customer reviews on sites like Google and Yelp. It gives businesses a way to see what customers think, respond quickly to issues, and improve their image. For those interested in customer service or social media, ReviewTrackers shows how tech can help businesses connect with their customers.

SpotHero: Finding Parking Without the Stress

If you’ve ever spent way too long looking for a parking spot, SpotHero is the app for you. Founded in 2011, SpotHero lets you reserve parking spots in advance and compare prices before you head out. This app solves a common problem and makes finding parking less of a headache perfect for busy city life.

RhinoDox: Easier Document Management for Businesses

RhinoDox, founded by Justin Ullman, makes it simple for businesses to store and organize documents. Using AI, RhinoDox’s platform helps companies quickly find the info they need, saving time and money. It’s especially helpful for industries like construction, where having quick access to documents can make a big difference.

Cameo: Bringing Celebrities to Your Screen

Founded in 2017, Cameo lets you buy personalized video messages from your favorite celebrities. Whether you want a birthday shoutout or a pep talk, Cameo makes it possible. Cameo is super popular, especially among younger audiences who love connecting with their idols in a unique way.

Alegre Beauty: Personalized Skincare with AI

Started in 2019 by Maria Raga, Alegre Beauty’s app uses AI to help people understand their skin type, get product recommendations, and even have virtual skincare consultations. For those into beauty and tech, Alegre Beauty is a cool example of how tech can create new ways to take care of yourself.

Tovala: Smart Cooking Made Simple

Tovala, launched in 2015 by David Rabie and Bryan Wilcox, created a smart oven that cooks pre-made meals to perfection with just a barcode scan. For people who want healthy meals without the cooking fuss, Tovala’s smart oven makes it super easy to eat well. It’s a perfect blend of tech and convenience.

BallotReady: Making Voter Info Simple

BallotReady, founded in 2015, is all about making it easy for people to make informed voting choices. With nonpartisan info on candidates and issues, BallotReady helps voters especially young people understand what’s on the ballot so they can make confident decisions.

Why 1871 Stands Out

1871 is special because it’s all about creativity, teamwork, and growth for the Chicago tech community. With mentors, networking events, and access to investors, it’s a place where startups can turn big ideas into thriving businesses.

Conclusion

These startups prove that, with the right support and a little innovation, anyone’s idea can make a difference. For young people interested in tech, 1871 offers the inspiration and tools to help dreams become reality, whether it’s using data to solve problems, improving everyday tasks, or creating fun, meaningful experiences.