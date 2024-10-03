Starbucks Unveils Two New Coffee Farms

Starbucks has unveiled two new coffee farms in a global initiative.

The learning on these farms aims to find solutions to increase productivity on farms, support increased profitability for farmers, and build climate resilience.

Starbucks: Two New Coffee Farms

Starbucks on Thursday announced an expansion of its collaborative coffee innovation network, further connecting farmers from around the world with resources to protect the future of coffee. Building on the groundbreaking global agronomy innovation at Hacienda Alsacia, Starbucks first company-operated coffee farm, the company added farms located in Guatemala and Costa Rica with future farm investments in Africa and Asia. The learning on these farms aims to find solutions to increase productivity on farms, support increased profitability for farmers, and build climate resilience.

Michelle Burns, Starbucks evp of Global Coffee and Sustainability, said, “Starbucks works with more than 450,000 farms that grow the highest quality Arabica coffee in the world. Our promise to those farmers and their communities is that we will always work to ensure a sustainable future of coffee for all. Our solution is to develop on-farm interventions, share seeds, research and practices across the industry to help farmers mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

Roberto Vega, Starbucks vice president of Global Coffee Agronomy, R&D and Sustainability, remarked, “Through these innovation farms, we will develop solutions that will not only improve coffee productivity and quality but also empower farmers with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in a changing world and challenging climate. This work is done on behalf of coffee farmers everywhere with findings that can be applied across other industries and crops that are also impacted by climate change.”

About Hacienda Alsacia

At Hacienda Alsacia, Starbucks is working to mitigate the impacts of climate change. The company has created best practices to make growing coffee more profitable; developed the next generation of disease-resistant, quality coffee; and shared it all with farmers around the world.

Starbucks said it plans to have a coffee innovation network across the three main growing regions of the “Coffee Belt” – Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific – and be equipped to study the varied cultures, landscapes, and growing methods that all contribute to coffee flavor.

Starbucks introduces Milano Duetto

In celebration of International Coffee Day, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, Starbucks said its participating stores around the world will introduce Starbucks Milano Duetto. Created by Starbucks master roasters in Milan and Seattle, Starbucks Milano Duetto is one blend, expressed through two bold, contrasting roasts – a light roast, Starbucks Milano Sole, and a dark roast, Starbucks Milano Luna – highlighting the duality between innovation and tradition.

Michelle Burns, executive vice president, Global Coffee and Sustainability, said, “For Starbucks, coffee has always been a lens through which we see the world – a world rich in diversity, tradition, and innovation. Milan’s rich coffee culture – which served as the inspiration for Starbucks coffeehouse culture – and Starbucks 50+ year history and expertise in coffee roasting have inspired this new line of limited-release, special edition coffees, Starbucks Milano Sole and Starbucks Milano Luna.”

Throughout October, Starbucks Milano Sole and Starbucks Milano Luna will be the featured light and dark roast brewed coffees offered in participating Starbucks stores around the world, the company said.