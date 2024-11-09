Stacey Manoharan Successfully Manages Lane Eight’s Social Media Campaign from Singapore

With the global economy evolving rapidly, many local companies aim to expand their market presence in the US. Standing out from their established competitors, however, is far from easy. It makes the success story of Lane Eight all the more interesting. A popular Hong Kong-based brand, Lane Eight had the right product, but its founders, Josh and James Shorrock, weren’t sure how to appeal to a broader audience. Enter Stacey Manoharan, a Social Media Manager/Producer who is highly regarded for her ability to increase the online visibility of brands and influencers. By hiring Stacey to manage its social media accounts and connect it with social media influencers, Lane Eight grew online and now enjoys more brand recognition.

Stacey explains that when she first met with Josh and James, she was intrigued by their products. “Lane Eight had an awesome line of sport-specific shoes that were versatile, sustainable, and geared for the everyday athlete,” she remembers. “That quality, and the brand’s momentum, gave me a great place to start as I managed its social media accounts.”

Stacey first conducted a comprehensive review of Lane Eight’s online space. One issue she found was that Lane Eight lacked a significant presence on major platforms like TikTok. It also needed some assistance with identifying and adapting to the prevailing trends and audio cues. Stacey knew that refining its online marketing approach would attract more online attention.

“A big goal was establishing relationships with influencers and creators virtually who would be responsible for shooting pictures and videos on their own, as virtually directed by me from Singapore,” says Stacey. “Their input would help Lane Eight to amplify its online presence and achieve growth.”

Coordinating this entire campaign from Singapore posed a significant challenge. “It was quite the logistical feat to arrange all the necessary elements while being physically distant from the influencers,” Stacey admits. “However, with effective communication and a well-structured plan, I was able to manage and direct the campaign seamlessly.”

Stacey got to work. From her desk in Singapore, she developed a strong influencer program that would be the engine of Lane Eight’s Internet campaign. She then connected with influencers virtually and explained the brand’s social media goals. She advised them on the direction of the campaign and provided instructions for the photos and videos through electronic communication. In turn, the influencers shot the content and sent it back to Stacey in Singapore, who made edits and advised the brand on how to post it on its social media accounts.

She recalls how excited Josh and James were to see the measurable impact of her efforts. Under her guidance, the influencer program expanded five-fold, from 40 to 220 participants. Crucially, Stacey implemented an automated system to efficiently manage these partnerships, streamlining the process and enhancing scalability even further. Perhaps even more important, she made sure that each step was repeatable, meaning that when she stepped back from the project, Lane Eight could step into the role, continue to grow relationships with influencers, and deepen its online impact.

“I was very happy to do this, as an online campaign should never be ‘one and done,’” Stacey recommends. “My clients are always able to build upon the foundation that I created, which maintains their success and energy and leads to more opportunities.”

Her experiences with Lane Eight underscore the importance of staying abreast of social media trends and industry shifts. “This is difficult to do, of course, especially in a world where new platforms are created seemingly every day,” she concedes. “However, with people spending, on average, several hours a day on social media, it is a communication tool that brands must master.”

Lane Eight’s success online also points to an industry truism: consumers in any country will always need to be educated about a product’s unique value propositions so that they understand what sets a company apart from its competitors.

“That is my job, of course,” Stacey smiles. “It’s really at the heart of what I do as a Social Media Manager/Producer. Whether I am elevating environmentally friendly brands like Lane Eight, working with an emerging influencer, or photographing a resort in Bali, I will always look for those little details that are unique to my client and spotlight them online, making them unforgettable.”