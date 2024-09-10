SquareWorks Consulting Introduces Latest Product Expense Accrual Automation

SquareWorks Consulting has introduced its latest product, Expense Accrual Automation.

SquareWorks Consulting Latest Product

SquareWorks Consulting, an ERP implementation and financial automation software provider, announced on Tuesday the launch of its latest product offering, Expense Accrual Automation. Available through the SquareWorks Automate platform, a financial automation solution, Expense Accrual Automation is the latest feature designed to elevate the experience for financial teams using an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with AI-enabled capabilities.

The typical accruals process can be cumbersome, requiring estimates from internal stakeholders and vendors, thorough data analysis, correlating data from various locations, multiple reports, and manual efforts, resulting in many hours spent on this one accounting task, SquareWorks said.

Bernardo Enciso, CEO of SquareWorks Consulting, said in a comment, “SquareWorks Consulting’s latest automation feature, Expense Accrual Automation, is a testament to our commitment in making the financial accounting process as seamless as possible for finance teams. By focusing on automating the accruals process, we can save accounting teams significant time every month by utilizing automation and AI to streamline the financial close process, reducing manual efforts and drastically increasing productivity while improving data accuracy for more reliable financial reporting.”

The accounting teams will seamlessly work within their ERP platform, without the need for multiple integrations or system logins; harness the power of AI to compile pending transactions, historic data, and open purchase orders, significantly reducing manual labor when it implements the Expense Accrual Automation, the company said.

Oracle NetSuite names SquareWorks Consulting a Summer 2024 Alliance Partner.

On Sept 5, 2024, SquareWorks said that Oracle NetSuite has named the company a Summer 2024 Alliance Partner Spotlight Award Winner for the Private Equity category, Global Expansion.

NetSuite’s Alliance Partner Spotlight Awards recognize leading partners for their demonstrated success in implementing NetSuite and their outstanding work with customers.

SquareWorks Consulting earned the Global Expansion Spotlight Award for its work with Petauri, a fast-growing commercialization services platform, and Petauri was chosen for this award due to its impressive journey in consolidating its business units and overcoming financial management hurdles caused by its rapid growth, the company said.

Alex Szigety, VP of Finance, Petauri, said, “One thing I’ve learned from using NetSuite is investing the time and energy up front before you dive into it will yield years of recaptured savings on the back end. Having the opportunity to work with a team like SquareWorks that has such great experience and insight helped guide us to setting up and going live with NetSuite in an efficient way.”

About SquareWorks

SquareWorks Consulting is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation provider focused on elevating its customers’ experiences with exceptional automation solutions and consulting services. Our products include Automate, a financial automation platform providing best-in-class automation and AI-enabled capabilities. We also provide exceptional consulting services and partner with our customers to deliver high-quality implementations, optimization services, custom solutions and ongoing support.