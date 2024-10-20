Specializations within Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Diagnostic medical sonography is an important healthcare profession that is more diverse than you realize, offering a variety of specializations, each with a unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of patients.

At United Medical Institute, we understand how difficult choosing the right path can be. That’s why we are here with this guide to help you get an understanding of the different specializations in diagnostic medical sonography so that you can easily choose the one that best suits your interests and career goals.

Defining diagnostic medical sonography

One of the most common forms of imaging is diagnostic medical sonography, which uses sound waves to produce ultrasounds. This differs considerably from other forms of imaging, which often involve some level of radiation exposure. According to the Society of Diagnostic Medical Sonography, this imaging strategy is used to “gain advanced insights into the inner workings of the body” and is, the most common form of diagnostic imaging relied on in the modern healthcare field after X-rays.

Below are some of the most in-demand specializations in diagnostic medical sonography, along with the specific conditions they are used to identify:

Different specializations in diagnostic medical sonography

1. Obstetric & gynecological (OB/GYN) sonography

OB/GYN sonography is one of the most important specializations in the field of sonography, focusing on women’s reproductive system and pregnancy. It plays a crucial role in managing the health of the mother and the baby throughout the pregnancy. A skilled obstetrics sonographer monitors the baby’s growth and development and detects any complications such as ectopic pregnancy. They work closely with obstetricians and gynecologists to ensure comprehensive care for women at various stages of life and also help in scheduling appointments and check-ups.

Gynecological imaging, on the other hand, is about imaging women’s reproductive system. This includes examination of the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and surrounding pelvic system. They are essential to diagnose conditions such as ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids, and endometriosis.

2. Vascular sonography

Vascular sonographers or vascular technologists work closely with a team of cardiologists and surgeons to diagnose various vascular system disorders. They examine patients’ veins and arteries for clots or blockages. They may also be required to collect patient histories, perform scans, and compile a preliminary impression report for the physician.

3. Cardiac sonography

The specialty area of sonography that focuses on the heart is called echocardiography, or cardiac sonography. This specialization is essential for diagnosing and monitoring heart conditions like heart valve disease, birth defects in the heart, and cardiomyopathy by providing detailed images of blood vessels, valves, and chambers.

It also provides 3D images to assess the heart’s ability to pump, look for blockages, and monitor blood flow. All this is critical for guiding treatment decisions, whether pharmacological, surgical, or lifestyle changes. Cardiac sonographers can further specialize in areas such as adult, pediatric, or fetal echocardiography, depending on their interests and career goals.

4. Abdominal sonography

General or abdominal sonographers produce detailed real-time images of vital organs like the liver, kidneys, pancreas, gallbladder, spleen, abdominal aorta, and other parts in this region. These sonograms help doctors to analyze the size, structure, and overall health of these organs, which helps them to diagnose and monitor a variety of problems, including tumors, tissue damage, gallstones, kidney disorders, and others. These sonographers have the opportunity to work in a variety of settings, including hospitals, clinics, and imaging centers, to improve patient care.

5. Musculoskeletal sonography

Musculoskeletal sonography is another branch of sonography that focuses on finding tears, fibrosis, atherosclerosis, cysts, tumors, and other such conditions in muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, and other soft tissues in the body. They play an important role in treating any musculoskeletal conditions caused by accidents or injuries such as broken bones, sprains, nerve damage, arthritis, hernia, and others.

One of the most important benefits of musculoskeletal sonography is that it enables doctors to see the condition of joints and muscles during movement, which is very crucial in the diagnosis of musculoskeletal issues. Another significance is that it is used for guiding surgeries and injections in complex body parts, ensuring accuracy and minimizing any risks. Musculoskeletal sonographers work in hospitals, emergency rooms, sports/athletic clinics, and other clinics to diagnose injuries and conditions that limit the mobility of a person.

6. Pediatric sonography

Pediatric sonographers specialize in taking sonograms of pediatric patients. These sonographers mostly focus on the chest, spine, head, joints, hips, and genitourinary systems. Since pediatric patients are still growing and their bodies continue to change, a specialized sonographer in this area can help identify causes for concern safely.

7. Neurosonography/neurosonology

Also known as neuroimaging, it is a specialized branch of sonography that focuses on the brain and nervous system. Unlike other sonography techniques, neurosonographers use a special instrument called a transcranial Doppler (TCD) machine. The device can take detailed pictures of our brains, helping doctors diagnose conditions such as cerebral palsy, encephalitis, and Down syndrome.

As the brain is so closely linked to the spine and nervous system, neurosonographers can also use the TCD machine to examine the spinal cord and nerves to detect a variety of irregularities such as stroke, seizures, lymph node tumors, and brain tumors.

Because of the complexity of the equipment and the technical skills required to administer these examinations, this specialization necessitates continuous training and learning.

8. Breast sonography

A breast sonographer will take ultrasound images of the breast, lymph nodes, and surrounding breast tissues. Breast sonographers look for irregularities like cysts, tumors, and lumps that could indicate a developing issue. While the ultrasound can’t detect cancer, abnormalities will appear as dark spots, which can then be biopsied to determine a treatment plan. The ultrasound equipment can also be used to guide a needle to remove fluid from a cyst or during a biopsy.

It also helps to image breasts without radiation, which is specifically important for pregnant women, lactating women, and women under the age of thirty who have a palpable lump. Breast sonographers undergo specialized education and training to earn positions in women’s health centers, oncology centers, and hospitals.

How to Pursue a Specialization in Diagnostic Medical Sonography

The path to becoming a credentialed sonographer at United Medical Institute (UMI) is straightforward, with various study options available depending on your experience and professional goals.

Employment Eligibility

Upon completing any DMS program at UMI, you will be eligible to work as a sonographer in all but four U.S. states. UMI’s career services will assist you in securing your first job, providing the work experience you need to advance in the field.

Ultrasound Physics – SPI

As part of UMI’s Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) program, you will take a course in ultrasound physics, known as Sonography Principles and Instrumentation (SPI). This course is essential for learning ultrasound techniques and forms the foundation for future certifications. After completing the SPI course, you are eligible to sit for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography (ARDMS) SPI exam, a required step for all ARDMS applicants. While this exam is not required for graduation, UMI highly recommends taking it while the material is still fresh in your mind.

Earning Sonography Professional Credentials

Graduates of UMI’s A.S.-DMS and B.S.-DMS programs are eligible to sit for the credentialing exam with the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) upon graduation. Additionally, UMI graduates who successfully complete the ARDMS SPI exam during their program enrollment are eligible to take the credentialing exam with the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography (ARDMS).

Graduates of UMI’s A.S. degree program who have earned ARRT credentials are also eligible to take the ARDMS credentialing exam.

UMI’s B.S. degree program graduates have the option to pursue credentialing with both ARDMS and ARRT.

Diploma program graduates without a prior undergraduate degree must complete at least 12 months of work experience before sitting for the credentialing exam.

Choosing the right path with UMI

At United Medical Institute, we offer comprehensive training programs in diagnostic medical sonography, preparing students for careers in various specialties. Our experienced faculty members provide hands-on training and personalized instruction to ensure that students develop the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their chosen field. Whether you’re interested in general sonography, OB/GYN sonography, or vascular sonography, UMI has a program to help you achieve your career goals. Once you complete your degree program, you’ll be eligible to pursue your professional credentials with ARRT or ARDMS, or both.