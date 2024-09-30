Space Monkeez Launches to the Moon With Launch of New SocialFi Platform

On September 20th, Space Monkeez officially launched its decentralized SocialFi platform on the Avalanche (AVAX) network, offering users an innovative space to create, share, and earn in a community-driven environment.

Space Monkeez aims to transform digital interaction by merging social media with blockchain technology as part of Phase 2. Users will be able to engage with content, earn credits for their contributions, and take advantage of a referral program that rewards them for bringing friends onto the platform.

Central to the experience are the $SpaceM token, which are generated by nodes. Nodes consist of a collection of NFTs that allow owners to generate tokens, providing a source of passive income. Additionally, tokens can also be staked to earn even more. In the Series 2 presale, 610 nodes were sold, with 1390 still available at a 25% discount. Users can apply the code “SPACE500” to take advantage of this offer, allowing them to earn daily rewards in $SpaceM tokens.

As Space Monkeez looks to the future, it plans to roll out additional features in Phase 2, including the ability to turn popular content into NFTs for direct sale and the option to convert earned credits into $SpaceM tokens.

With its launch, Space Monkeez is poised to reshape the landscape of social media, offering an engaging and rewarding experience for creators, collectors, and crypto enthusiasts alike. This presents a unique opportunity for creators to get in early, go viral, and earn rewards along the way.

For more information and to get involved, visit SpaceMonkeez.io and join the first-ever crypto social platform today!