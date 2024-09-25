Southeast Asia meets the Middle East: Sightsea.Tech’s exchange opportunity on the global technology stage

During the Vietnam Day series event from August 29 to August 31, 2024, in Dubai, John Trinh, founder of Sightsea.Tech, engaged in a crucial meeting with top Dubai leaders. Held by DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre)—Dubai’s premier free zone and global trade hub—the event marked a significant milestone for Sightsea and underscored a key advancement in enhancing technological and investment connections between Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

During the event, the participants engaged in comprehensive discussions regarding the current economic landscape, exploring trends and investment opportunities in the digital age.

Key figures participating in the event included:

Daniel dos Reis ( https://ae.linkedin.com › danieldr ) – An international business strategy consultant with over 20 years of experience advising multinational corporations at Wamda Capital.

Mohsen Shamssi – A leader in Dubai’s finance and investment sector with experience managing multi-billion-dollar investment funds.

Mary Jane Domingo – An international relations and business development expert at Morningstar Ventures ( https://morningstar.ventures ).

Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed ( https://ae.linkedin.com › mohammed-… ) is the regional representative – Americas & Oceania of the Board of Directors at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC)

Mohamed Karam is the head of Business Development at DMCC

Lam Ngoc Cuong – CEO of Jemmia Diamond in Vietnam

John Trinh – Founder of Sightsea.Tech ( https://www.sightsea.tech ), representing Vietnam’s blockchain industry, who made a strong impression with his vision and innovation in blockchain technology.



At the event, DMCC (https://dmcc.ae/) representatives delivered presentations, showcasing the center’s role as Dubai’s leading free zone and global trade hub.

Furthermore, the event also had the presence of Faisal Khamees (https://fastercapital.com › team › faisa…)- the Managing Director at Faster Capital; Karina Továs – the Vice President of Global Sales for The Luxury Collection by Marriott International (https://the-luxury-collection.marriott.com); Walid Mansour – a prominent venture capitalist and Managing Partner at MVEP (A leading venture capital firm in the Middle East); Fadi Saubone – the CEO of Best Group International (https://www.bestinternationalgroup.com); Ashok Puri – the Founder and Chairman of MGT Group (https://mgtgroup.com).

A group photo featuring the speakers from the event.

DMCC representatives provided an overview of the organization’s evolution, highlighting the organization’s remarkable achievements and strengths at the event. They underscored DMCC’s role in driving global trade, showcasing its unparalleled infrastructure, and innovative policies that have catalyzed substantial economic growth.

Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed emphasized DMCC’s success in spearheading economic diversification, particularly its advancements in blockchain technology, positioning Dubai as a key player in emerging global markets.

John Trinh, founder of Sightsea, delivered a speech at the event.

With the goal of exchanging ideas, learning, expanding operations, seeking new partners, and attracting investors, John Trinh – founder of Sightsea.tech (https://www.sightsea.tech) – captured attention with his compelling presentation on the potential of the Middle East and Southeast Asian markets, alongside technology developments in Vietnam. He emphasized Dubai’s dynamic environment for emerging businesses, prompting Sightsea to devise an expansion strategy for the UAE. The response from guests was highly positive, reflecting strong interest in Sightsea’s vision and the opportunities in the region.

Following the event, Sightsea.Tech’s Founder expressed optimism: “I believe that this event, along with similar ones, has not only expanded Sightsea’s horizons and created new opportunities but also advanced blockchain technology development across Southeast Asia. I personally value the significant support from Dubai’s leading figures, who have offered substantial encouragement for businesses like Sightsea to keep innovating and establishing a global presence.”

About Sightsea

Sightsea.Tech (https://www.sightsea.tech) is a pioneering multi-chain decentralized social platform and the leading SocialFi dApp on the Moonbeam Network. It excels with its advanced use of blockchain and AI technologies, ensuring unparalleled security and transparency while empowering individuals to unlock their full potential.

**Sightsea’s Vision – An Intelligence Platform**

Sightsea aims to harness cutting-edge blockchain and AI technologies to liberate individual intelligence, creating a robust knowledge ecosystem with a reliable and comprehensive knowledge base. By integrating AI-driven insights and blockchain’s security, it drives the digital transformation of knowledge, facilitating access to, mastery of, and practical application of information to generate transformative values and positive impacts for both individuals and society.

More than just an idea, Sightsea.tech offers a concrete solution that enhances online interactions by merging advanced social networking with innovative blockchain and AI technologies. Step into the future with Sightsea—where you manage your data, interact securely, and leverage AI to invest in the success of your network.

About DMCC



Tour to explore the Dubai Diamond Exchange and the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme.

DMCC https://dmcc.ae/ (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), founded in 2002, is the premier free zone in Dubai and a key global trade hub. As one of the world’s largest free zones, DMCC supports a dynamic community of over 20,000 members from more than 170 countries, driving substantial economic impact with billions in annual trade. It is renowned for its modern office complex, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), and its commodity exchanges, including the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX).

DMCC currently focuses on four key business pillars:

Commodities Trading : A global hub for trading precious metals, diamonds, and energy products.

FinTech and Innovation : Supports fintech startups and fosters technological advancement.

Real Estate and Infrastructure : Offers state-of-the-art office spaces and industrial facilities.

Business Services : Provides comprehensive support including company setup, licensing, and administrative services.

Recognized with numerous prestigious awards, DMCC continues to drive innovation with initiatives like blockchain technology to foster international trade and support business expansion. DMCC’s ongoing growth not only solidifies Dubai’s global trade prominence but also significantly impacts regional and global economic development.

