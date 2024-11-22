Soundverse Unveils SAAR, an AI Voice Assistant for Effortless Music Creation 

Soundverse, a company dedicated to democratising music creation, announces the global launch of SAAR, a groundbreaking AI Voice Assistant. Named after the Hindi word for “conclusion”, SAAR embodies the culmination of our efforts to transform the music creation process. Launched on August 8th, SAAR simplifies music production by enabling users to generate music and lyrics, and engage in musical conversations – simply by talking.

Addressing the Challenge: Traditionally, music creation has been hindered by complex Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) overflowing with technical controls. This has limited music creation to those with significant musical knowledge and experience.

SAAR: The Solution – Soundverse’s SAAR bypasses these complexities entirely. Users can now create music through natural conversation, eliminating the need to navigate intricate interfaces. With a simple use of voice, users can generate melodies, compose lyrics, and discuss musical concepts. This intuitive approach empowers everyone, regardless of technical skill, to bring their musical visions to life.

SAAR’s Capabilities (Version 1):

Voice Modality: Talk to SAAR to explore and create music in various genres and styles. ● Context Keeping: SAAR remembers previous interactions, providing a seamless and consistent user experience.

Music Creation: Utilize various AI tools within the Soundverse ecosystem, including music generation, lyric creation, music extension, and stem separation. ● Music Conversations: Engage in insightful discussions about music theory, composition techniques, and artist recommendations.

SAAR Version 2: Pushing the Boundaries – The future holds even more powerful capabilities with SAAR Version 2. This upcoming version will include features like auto-song completion and handling complex musical queries, further transforming the AI-powered music creation.

Accessibility for All: Whether using voice or text, SAAR caters to all user preferences. This flexibility ensures everyone can enjoy a seamless and intuitive music creation experience.

Soundverse is committed to empowering creators of all levels. With SAAR, creating extraordinary music is finally effortless.

“I believe that Music Creation and AI will be inseparable in the future and that’s the future we are building for, where people and artists are at the centre of the ecosystem, not AI. AI is simply to augment their creativity and accelerate their workflow.”

-Sourabh Pateriya, Founder and CEO of Soundverse

For more information, visit soundverse.ai.

Find our media kit here.

Find SAAR release video here.

