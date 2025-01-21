Sonic Labs, the team behind the highest-performing EVM L1 blockchain, Sonic, has unveiled the Sonic DeFAI Hackathon in collaboration with global hackathon organizer DoraHacks and autonomous AI agent provider Zerebro.

Offering $250,000 in prizes, the hackathon challenges participants to develop innovative AI agents capable of executing both social and on-chain actions over a four-week period. This initiative aims to accelerate advancements in DeFAI (decentralized finance and AI) on Sonic.

Hackathon submissions open today, January 21, 2025, and close on February 24, 2025, with winners announced in early March.

Empowering AI and Blockchain

DeFAI merges blockchain technology with AI, enabling AI agents to autonomously perform complex tasks with simple commands. These include bridging assets, swapping tokens, depositing liquidity, managing social media, and implementing marketing strategies.

The Sonic DeFAI Hackathon seeks to push the boundaries of AI frameworks, transforming interactions with blockchain technology. Sonic’s 10,000 TPS transaction speed and sub-second finality ensure seamless execution of complex real-time actions by AI agents.

“The Sonic DeFAI Hackathon is a groundbreaking initiative that merges cutting-edge AI capabilities with the transformative power of blockchain. With $250,000 in prizes, we aim to inspire creators worldwide to redefine DeFi through AI agents.” — Luis Fausto, Content Lead, Sonic Labs

Application Process and Submission Guidelines

Developers interested in participating can find the Sonic DeFAI Hackathon hosted on DoraHacks. Submissions are due by February 21, 2025.

Participants must provide:

A three-minute video demo: Demonstrating the agent’s functionality, uploaded to YouTube, Vimeo, or Google Drive.

Repository link: A link to the project’s code repository.

Submissions will be judged by an expert panel, including Michael Kong (CEO, Sonic Labs), Seg (Developer Relations, Sonic Labs), Jeffy Yu (Founder, Zerebro), Ayoub (Lead Engineer, Zerebro), and Daniele Sesta (Founder, Hey Anon). Additional judges may be announced prior to the submission deadline.

Evaluation criteria include:

Technological Implementation: Quality of software development integrated with Sonic.

Design: User experience and design intuitiveness.

Potential Impact: Scale of the project’s influence on the blockchain industry.

Quality of the Idea: Creativity and uniqueness of the project.

Prizes and Awards

The $250,000 prize pool will reward winning projects across several categories:

Top 3 Agents

First Place: $60,000

Second Place: $55,000

Third Place: $45,000

Honorable Mentions (2): $15,000 each

Bonus Prizes: Available across categories:

Best Social Agent: Winner $12,500; Runner-Up $7,500

Best DeFAI Agent: Winner $12,500; Runner-Up $7,500

Best Tooling Agent: Winner $12,500; Runner-Up $7,500

Support for Participants and Winners

Participants will have access to technical guidance on idea development, AI frameworks, and project setup, including support for ZerePy, Zerebro’s open-source Python framework for creating on-chain and social agents. The Sonic chain’s full integration with ZerePy simplifies efficient agent building.

Winning teams will gain additional benefits such as marketing exposure through Sonic Labs’ official social media channels and promotional opportunities to amplify their projects.

“By leveraging the power of AI agents, we can simplify processes that were once complicated and redefine how users interact with DeFi. This hackathon is about building that future today.” — Jeffy Yu, Founder, Zerebro

For more information or to register, visit the Sonic DeFAI Hackathon page and join the official Telegram group.

About Sonic

Sonic is the highest-performing EVM L1 blockchain, offering unparalleled speed, incentives, and infrastructure for DeFi, powered by the S token. Sonic delivers 10,000 TPS with sub-second confirmation times.

About DoraHacks

DoraHacks is a global hackathon organizer and one of the most active developer incentive platforms. It empowers innovation in blockchain, quantum computing, space tech, and beyond through hackathons, grants, and other developer-centric initiatives.

About Zerebro

Zerebro is an AI agent that autonomously manages tasks across social media and blockchain domains. Its open-source framework, ZerePy, enables seamless deployment of custom AI agents in minutes, ensuring a personalized and flexible user experience.

Contact

Sonic Labs

press@soniclabs.com