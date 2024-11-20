Solana’s BONK Crowned As The Dogecoin Of This Cycle And WallitIQ As The Shiba Inu Of This Bull Run

The 2021 bull run marked a turning point for the crypto market, with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB) leading the most extraordinary rallies in the history of the industry. Both tokens reached all-time highs that turned early adopters into multi-millionaires, setting the stage for meme coin dominance.

Now in the current bull run, many crypto investors are on the lookout for the next tokens that could replicate those astronomical gains. Solana-based Bonk (BONK) has already skyrocketed earlier this year, earning the reputation as this cycle’s Dogecoin. Meanwhile, WallitIQ (WLTQ) is on track to become the Shiba Inu (SHIB) of this bull run, preparing for its own explosive rally in the months ahead.

WallitIQ (WLTQ) Is This Cycle’s Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Just as Shiba Inu (SHIB) followed Dogecoin in the 2021 bull run, WallitIQ (WLTQ) appears very likely to mirror that rally in this cycle. Shiba Inu (SHIB) famously surged by 40,000x, peaking at $0.00008616, and early investors saw unimaginable returns.

WallitIQ (WLTQ), currently available at $0.0171 in its presale, looks likely to experience a similar ascent, making it a prime contender to Shiba Inu (SHIB) for investors looking to capitalize on the next meme token breakout. However, the case for WallitIQ (WLTQ) is backed not just by speculation but by solid utility within crypto wallets.

Unlike meme coins like Bonk (BONK) WallitIQ (WLTQ) was designed as an ERC-20 token with practical use cases to improve DeFi interactions for crypto users. WallitIQ’s smart contract has been certified by SolidProof, a reputable blockchain audit firm.

Its parent platform, WallitIQ, is a new DeFi platform that’s ushering in Artificial Intelligence (AI) into crypto wallets. This decentralized wallet comes with all the functionalities of a centralized exchange and many more without compromising security and decentralization.

Features such as personalized wallet interface, strategic AI-driven investment recommendations, sentiment-based analysis, and AI-powered fraud detection set WallitIQ apart from typical crypto wallet providers and centralized exchanges. Apart from crypto trading, WLTQ will be used for gas fees on the WallitIQ platform, giving it continuous demand as more users adopt the decentralized wallet.

WallitIQ (WLTQ) is currently in its first presale stage at $0.0171 per token. This stage of investment often yields the highest returns, and with WLTQ’s fundamentals, early investors could enjoy gains comparable to the historic rally of Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The WLTQ presale is a limited-time opportunity for investors to get in early before the token’s anticipated bull run post-launch. Many investors are already positioning themselves for WallitIQ’s (WLTQ) rise, as evidenced by the growing presale numbers.

Solana’s Bonk (BONK) Is The Dogecoin Of This Cycle

The Dogecoin journey to prominence began with a stunning 1,500x rally in the 2021 bull run, allowing it to peak at $0.7316. As the first meme coin, this Dogecoin rally became a trendsetter and encouraged other meme tokens to follow suit.

Bonk (BONK), a Solana-based meme coin, has now positioned itself similarly with an impressive rally earlier this year that saw it peak at $0.00004547 in March, earning it the title of this cycle’s Dogecoin.

However, the story of Solana’s Bonk (BONK) doesn’t end there. This Solana meme coin is again gaining traction, with recent investor interest reigniting its upward momentum. The possibility of Solana’s Bonk (BONK) reaching a new all-time high is very real as the demand for meme coins continues to rise.

Conclusion

The race for the next big crypto investment is heating up, and while Solana’s Bonk (BONK) is looking like its about to mirror Dogecoin and its 2021 success, WallitIQ (WLTQ) is also going to offer returns comparable to the legendary Shiba Inu (SHIB) bull run. While the Solana meme coin is set to keep increasing, it’s essential to remember that it’s a meme coin without the underlying utility of WallitIQ (WLTQ). This makes WallitIQ’s growth more sustainable than Bonk (BONK) in the long run, as it offers functionalities that go beyond speculation. With this in mind, WallitIQ’s presale is offering investors tokens at a discount price of $0.0171. Experts project that investing in this utility coin is investors best bet to secure considerable gains in this bull market.

