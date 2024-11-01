Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) Top Holders Back New Token Projected for a 6656% Bull Run

Top holders of Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are backing a new token that’s projected to experience a massive 6656% bull run. This new project Rexas Finance is gaining serious attention for its potential to deliver exponential returns, with seasoned investors betting big on its success. With major support from key figures in the crypto space, including Rexas Finance (RXS) as a strong project, this token Rexas Finance could be the next breakout star, offering early investors the chance to ride the wave to incredible profits.

Rexas Finance (RXS)

Rexas Finance is the user’s gateway to the future of asset management. Rexas Finance enables users to own or tokenize digitally any real-world asset, from real estate to commodities, on a worldwide scale. With Rexas Finance, users can gain a market with endless asset investment opportunities.

Rexas Token Builder is normally used to tokenize real-world assets and commodities, making it easy for individuals to acquire digital ownership and offering access to the global market.

Rexas Launchpad: This feature helps the asset owners raise funds for their tokenized assets, offering liquidity and new investment options for the crypto users.

Rexas Estate: One of the project’s most exciting features is Rexas Estate, which enables crypto users to co-own real-world assets and earn passive income in stablecoins.

Rexas GenAI & DeFi: It is mainly utilized by artists who can use Rexas GenAI to develop and tokenize digital artworks, while Rexas DeFi allows users to easily swap digital assets across multiple networks.

Rexas Treasury: A multi-chain yield optimizer that enables users to earn compound interest on their crypto deposits, which adds one more layer of financial utility to the project.

Rexas Finance began the presale of the native token RXS on September 8, 2024. The total supply of RXS tokens is 1 billion. Rexas project has raised over $3.25M until now, with 65% of the fourth stage of presale over. This event is important for the platform as it allows early investors to engage in what might turn into a revolutionary solution for RWA tokenization. Rexas Finance’s $1M Giveaway is live, offering a huge chance for early adopters to join the project’s growth, with a current token price of $0.06. Moreover, Rexas Finance has been listed on CoinMarketCap.

Apart from its low presale price, Rexas Finance appeals because of its creative elements and ambitious road path. Through its Rexas Token Builder, the platform lets users tokenize assets so anybody may create and market asset-backed tokens. Additionally included at Rexas Finance is a Launchpad, which lets people raise money for their tokenized assets. Rexas Finance is aiming for a quite large potential market size. Rexas Finance is setting itself to be a pioneer in the blockchain by leveraging trillion-dollar sectors including real estate, gold, and art.

