Solana Price Consolidating Before Pump: Can ETF Approval Push SOL to $350

Crypto has rallied phenomenally in the last two months of 2024 and is now back to consolidation. Development is ongoing and advanced, and high-utility coin offerings are launching into the market. AI-powered projects and advanced crypto trading platforms have been in the news. Similarly, anticipation is high for potential US approval for new exchange-traded funds (ETF) to boost crypto’s fortunes in 2025.

This year, Solana’s price has outperformed rivals like Ethereum after it gained a string of network adoptions from developers. Solana-based meme coins have also played a role in the ecosystem’s surge, with tokens directing the gain. Furthermore, SOL DeFi volumes skyrocketed because of increased activity in the market.

Crypto markets are ready for Ripple and SOL ETFs announcements, and experts believe that Solana’s price will surge once approvals are announced. These are under review by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the preliminary decision for SOL ETFs is expected by late January.

Solana Price Floats Around $190.77 As SOL ETFs Expected

SOL has been one of the hardest-hit cryptocurrencies over the past month, declining by 28% and falling from $244.49 on December 6. Solana’s price is now settled on support at $190.50 after being rejected from resistance at $198.67 over the past 24 hours. The market volume is down by 16% to $2.93 billion as market capitalization dropped 1% to $92.06 billion.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Solana’s price may experience a surge if there is positive news about the SOL ETFs. Negative news would probably push the price below the $188 lower resistance level. Positive news about SOL ETFs could push the price well over the $240 level, while if the overall markets move in a bull cycle, the prospective price level will rise to the $200 to $220 range.

DTX Exchange Offers 120,000 Asset Combinations

2024 has concluded, and the best new project of the year is DTX Exchange (DTX). This upcoming hybrid exchange platform is changing the trading scene with its distinctive offerings. DTX Exchange brings a diverse range of assets like cryptocurrencies, ETFs, stocks, and bonds to a single platform.

This saves traders from having to worry about moving between different asset platforms to trade. The DTX Exchange offers 120,000 tradable trading assets, enabled by their layer-1 blockchain, VulcanX. This serves to connect real assets to modern ones. The blockchain has already launched its testnet and has yielded a TPS of over 100,000, making it one of the fastest processing speeds in the industry.

DTX Exchange is becoming a leading platform for trading in all major ETF assets. The platform’s native token, DTX, is currently in its presale stage and has already collected over $11.21 Mn in funding. Each DTX token is available for only $0.14 in the 7th stage, and all are set to generate 80% ROI for all joining now.

Conclusion

While Solana’s price is faltering, DTX Exchange is becoming the leader as it has become a leading platform for trading in all major assets. DTX Exchange’s strong fundamentals also support consumer demand. It is the world’s first hybrid trading platform, and its innovative trading protocol lets it offer stocks, forex, ETFs, and thousands of currency pairs for a comprehensive trading experience.

