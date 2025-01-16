Solana and XRP In Line For ETFs In 2025, But Experts Are Backing This Altcoin To Outperform Them For Gains

Investors and crypto enthusiasts may soon witness a major development in the market as Solana ETFs are set to receive regulatory approval by March. Such a move is expected to broaden investment opportunities within the digital market while helping the Solana price movement regain a bullish outlook.

Like Solana, Ripple is also looking to get its ETF approval soon, with analyst Nate Geraci sharing a list of his 10 crypto ETF predictions for 2025. The news comes as the XRP price has broken out of its symmetrical triangle formation while Remittix (RTX) presale momentum doubles. The RTX price is already selling at $0.0207 and is set to rally to $0.0217 soon.

Solana Price Prediction

Despite significant price movements, Solana has maintained a hold above its crucial support level of $175. However, a weekly dip of over 12% has led some whales to lose confidence and sell their holdings, which could impact the Solana price. On January 13, 2025, Whale Alert noted that a Solana whale had dumped 122,620 SOL tokens worth around $21.75M onto the Kraken crypto exchange.

The dump was witnessed after the price of Solana dipped below its support level of $175 and approached the $168 level. However, as sentiment cooled, the Solana price rebounded above the support level and appears to be recovering, hovering above the $183 region.

If Solana’s price sustains this level, the SOL token could soar even higher, targeting the $220 region. Despite the recent dip, Solana has managed to hold above the 200-day EMA. The incoming Solana ETF approval could also help the SOL token regain bullish momentum.

Ripple Price Breaks The Top Edge of the Triangle Amid ETFs Listing News

With several pending XRP ETF applications from companies like WisdomTree, Canary Capital, and Bitwise, XRP is set to receive its approval this year. Such an approval will propel Ripple’s price into a bullish outlook as the token aims for new highs. This news comes as analyst Egrag Crypto has shared some insights regarding XRP’s price movement.

According to the analyst, the price of XRP has managed to break out from its symmetrical triangle formation on its daily chart. Ripple has successfully retested the upper boundary of its triangle pattern and is now set for upward momentum, targeting the $2.75 region in the short term. The retest validates XRP’s strength of a breakout, as the token’s price actions point to a bullish market sentiment backed by its technical indicators.

The analyst has identified $2.75 as a critical short-term target. However, in case of a pullback, the key support regions to watch are $2.07 and $1.63. which might help maintain the bullish momentum if tested. Achieving such a milestone will reinforce its upward trajectory as the XRP token trades above the $2.5 level.

Remittix Attracts Massive Attention After Being Labelled The XRP Killer

With the PayFi industry gaining momentum, Remittix (RTX) continues to stand out as more people discover its unique capabilities within the inherent cross-border payment challenges. The project offers a transformative revolution for individuals and businesses by integrating the best parts of crypto and the fiat system. All this is achieved without compromising the platform’s efficiency and transparency.

Remittix’s popularity emerges from its seamless cross-border payment solutions and unique tools. However, its versatility also extends past these innovative features. The project’s lesser-known capabilities showcase its potential to transform niche markets while addressing the most overlooked financial challenges. One such feature is its adaptability in payroll solutions.

Global companies and remote teams can use Remittix to pay employees using crypto and settle in fiat currency to their bank accounts. This move eliminates the need for currency conversion, delays, and extra fees, making it an efficient and cost-effective option for any cross-border payroll management.

Moreover, Remittix supports micro-transactions. Its low-fee structure has made Remittix an ideal option for sending small amounts for donations, low-value remittances, and tipping. Unlike traditional services, where the fees are disproportionate to transaction size, Remittix will enable accessibility for all. These features have seen the RTX token achieve an impressive milestone, with a price surge to $0.0207 and presale funding of over $2.8M.

Can Remittix Outshine SOL and XRP

With the next bull cycle on the horizon, Remittix has positioned itself as one of the best potential crypto investments in 2025. Its ambition is backed by over $2.8M in revenue raised amid ongoing presale. This impressive momentum indicates the project’s ambition to stand out among top crypto coins, including Solana and Ripple.

