SOL Trading Volume Sees Rapid Spike; While New Exchange Token Attracts Huge Attention With Nearly $6 Million Raised

Despite the heavy volatility that Solana (SOL) coin has been facing since the crypto market started dwindling, its network has not stopped growing. While it is currently down by over 16% in the past month, Solana has continued to sustain an increase in its trading volume which just surged over 30% recently.

As this brews positivity for Solana coin, investors are confident that SOL will achieve a price reversal. However, most are starting to eye Lunex Network for even higher gains and ROI considering its presale performance. With nearly $6 million in revenue, this DeFI project is making waves as the next best exchange platform.

Solana Price Positivity Brews Once More As It Market Cap and TVL Rises

Since the price of SOL hit an ATH of $263 on November 23rd, its network has been bustling with attention as many became hyped for the token to hit further highs. However, Solana took a beating as it declined to lower levels around $190, which sullied its momentum. At the moment, its price now hovers in a week-to-date range of $201 and $183

However, the decline in Solana price didn’t stop the activities on its hyper DeFi network. In fact, the market cap of Solana just spiked by 5.75% with its trading volume following suit by jumping 31% in just 24 hours. This development shows how strong Solana’s potential for continuous growth. Moreover, the recent SOL ETF filing by Grayscale also adds to its network momentum.

The price of SOL has also been attracting bullish predictions in anticipation of 2025’s bullish market. For instance, Christaain recently hinted that Solana’s next bullish target to hit is $240, and after that the token would achieve a new all-time high. BitWise also predicted that SOL is poised for a $750 valuation by January, making it a top crypto to buy.

Lunex Network (LNEX) Attracts Massive Attention To Its Bustling Presale

Given its achievement of over $5.6 million revenue in a presale phase that’s not nearly finished, it’s safe to say that Lunex Network will enter the DeFi market with a resounding surge. The platform was designed to support fast swaps of over 50,000 coins across more than 40 blockchains, allowing for a flexible trading experience. Lunex Network adds to its convenience by eliminating the need for users to use third party apps like MetaMask and Trust Wallet.

Additionally, this new DeFi project also adopts a non-custodial approach that sets it apart from traditional DEXs like Uniswap and PancakeSwap. So, users can be certain that their DeFi transactions are completely secure and private. allowing users to trade securely and privately. Lunex Net also features a B2B payment gateway so that business owners can also access crypto payments globally. Web3 developers also get their fair share of this platform’s goodness due to its 65+ RPC nodes.

Another intriguing aspect of this new platform is its intricate focus on simplifying wealth management for its users. For instance, Lunex Network offers an advanced portfolio tracking app, and other tools that provides in-depth insights into several asset classes, including stocks, bonds, WTFs and cryptocurrencies. After selling over 2.3 billion tokens, LNEX, its presale has progressed by 333% from an initial price of $0.0012 to a current $0.0052, signaling as a top crypto to buy for more ROI when it hits the DeFi market.

Is Lunex Network A Tough Challenger To Solana (SOL)?

Lunex Network could potentially challenge Solana due its high bullish presale momentum and innovative DeFi features. While Solana focuses on scalability and DeFi growth, Lunex Network’s advanced trading tools and user-centric approach are features that could contend with Solana’s prowess in the long run.

You can find more information about Lunex Network (LNEX) here:

Website: Lunex Network

Telegram: Join Our Telegram Community

Twitter: Follow Us On X