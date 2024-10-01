SOL, BDAG And CUTO: 3 Cryptocurrency Predicted To Generate Major Profits This October!

After navigating through some difficult terrain in the crypto market, investors are gearing up to make profits in October. To succeed, investors are scanning the market for hidden gems they can take advantage of today. According to the popular on-chain market tracker, Lookonchain, Pump.fun, the meme coin generator that operates on the Solana blockchain, has made a massive profit dealing in Solana coins in the past few days.

Aside from Solana crypto, BlockDag and Cutoshi are top coins that could generate revenues this October. Although still in the presale stages, they have shown to be good bargains. Read on for more details.

Cutoshi: A Must-Have Utility Memecoin on the Ethereum Blockchain

While other meme coins rely on hype and speculation, Cutoshi (CUTO) has better ideas. Cutoshi knows that only with the addition of utility can it outperform others. Taking inspiration from the Chinese Lucky Cat, it seeks to offer good fortune and preaches financial freedom on the blockchain.

What drives the Cutoshi ecosystem is the DEX exchange. This multichain DEX connects several blockchains and allows for easy swaps of digital assets for an affordable price. Investors can also take advantage of the Cutoshi yield farming protocol in the ecosystem to stake their tokens and enjoy additional rewards.

Meanwhile, the primary utility token, $CUTO, is available for $0.015 at the stage 1 presale. This project is ideal for investors who want to join a project that will stand the test of time. Analysts are comparing its price trajectory to that of Pepe’s early stage. As such, they anticipate a 200% rally before December, which makes now the best time to jump on this project.

BlockDag Provides 1800% ROI

BlockDag (BDAG) has emerged as a rising star in the crypto market. This can be linked to its lofty innovation and the recent success of this crypto in presale.

BlockDag has raised $77M after some months of unveiling the presale. This is the beginning of new things to come as more investors are contemplating acquiring more BDAG tokens before BlockDag listing takes place. With the introduction of a 50% bonus on all purchases, interest is expected to soar in the next few days.

Moreover, the BlockDag price is now $0.0192 from an initial price of $0.001. This means early adopters have made over 1800% profits. With more features expected to be added soon, experts see BlockDag becoming a market leader soon.

Analyst Believes Solana’s Potential ATH Hinges on Breaking Weekly Resistance

Solana (SOL), one of the top crypto coins, has seen a fluctuating price movement in recent weeks. While Solana price gained 14% in the past month as per CoinMarketCap, it dipped 1% in the past few days. However, Solana still ranks among the top 5 cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization.

On Solana price movement, top analyst, Daan Crypto believes SOL has been consolidating between $115-$200 for the better part of the year. He identifies the support and resistance zones and believes if Solana can break through the weekly resistance, a new ATH is possible.

As per technical analysis, Solana is trading above the 50-day and 200-day SMA . Also, Solana recorded 17 green days in the past 30 days, which shows it is in an upward rally. Although the Solana coin has struggled to move past the $160 major resistance, if the coin can surpass the challenge, it could target the next resistance at $185 which could draw it closer to the $200 mark.

What are the Most Profitable Cryptocurrencies in October?

Jumping early on profitable coins is one of the best ways to make excellent returns in the market. In October, Cutoshi, Solana and BlockDag are among the coins to watch out for huge gains.

