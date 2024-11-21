Snowflake to acquire Datavolo, expanding open data integration capabilities.

Snowflake plans to acquire Datavolo, expanding open data integration capabilities.

Together, Datavolo and Snowflake will both simplify data engineering workloads and deliver unmatched data interoperability and extensibility—a building block for effective enterprise AI.

Snowflake plans to continue to maintain and nurture the Apache NiFi project with the close of the acquisition.

Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, announced on Wednesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Datavolo, the company built to rapidly increase the creation, management, and observability of multimodal data pipelines for enterprise AI. With this acquisition, Snowflake will deepen its service in the ‘bronze layer’ of the data lifecycle and will deliver a simple way for data engineering teams to integrate all of their enterprise systems with Snowflake’s unified platform, where they can then unlock data for AI and ML, apps, and analytics, and leverage the scale, performance, and built-in governance of the AI Data Cloud. Together, Datavolo and Snowflake will both simplify data engineering workloads and deliver unmatched data interoperability and extensibility—a building block for effective enterprise AI.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake, said, “Simplicity and time-to-value are core to Snowflake’s ethos. By bringing Datavolo into the Snowflake fold, we are expanding how much of the data lifecycle Snowflake captures – unlocking both simplicity and cost savings for our customers, without any sacrifice to data extensibility. We are excited to have the Datavolo team join Snowflake as we accelerate what is the best platform for enterprise data – unstructured and structured, batch and streaming – and dedicated to the success of the open source community.”

Joe Witt, Co-founder and CEO of Datavolo and co-creator of Apache NiFi, commented, “Data engineering at scale can be incredibly costly and complex, and our aim has always been to simplify experiences for our customers so they can achieve value faster. By joining forces with Snowflake, we can empower our customers with the immense scale and radical simplicity of Snowflake’s platform, ultimately unlocking data engineering for more users.”

Powered by Apache NiFi, a project for secure data processing and distribution originally open-sourced by the National Security Agency (NSA) and now used by more than 10,000 enterprises, Datavolo provides a single platform for automating and managing both structured and unstructured data flows between various enterprise data sources, Snowflake said.

The acquisition

The company said that once fully joined into its platform, Datavolo will form the basis of Snowflake’s open and extensible connectivity platform for structured and unstructured data, allowing Snowflake to further its offering at the “bronze layer” for data engineering workloads. Users will be able to replace the complexity and maintenance burden of single-use, point-to-point connectors with fast, flexible, reusable pipelines that allow customers to more seamlessly move unstructured and structured data from cloud and on-premise sources to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. The fully managed connectivity layer can be seamlessly deployed inside Snowflake Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and in customers’ own VPC through a Bring Your Own Cloud model.

According to the report, Snowflake’s acquisition of Datavolo also aims to boost Snowflake’s business in the public sector. Snowflake plans to continue to maintain and nurture the Apache NiFi project with the close of the acquisition, deepening its support of open standards and empowering both Snowflake customers and the NiFi community with full interoperability, regardless of where their data resides.

NiFi users can benefit not only from Snowflake’s easy, efficient, and trusted data foundation for AI but also from the unified security and governance of Snowflake’s fully managed platform, Snowflake said.

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. More than 10,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here.