Sneha Mendes Details How Technology Has Helped Bridge the Gap Between Big Productions and Independent Films

Filmmaking has traditionally been a big budget production, limited to those who could afford to shoot a movie, or get the proper backing for their movie. We are in the middle of a revolutionary time in filmmaking, one that opens up avenues to create and produce films regardless of the budget. With access to technology and the platforms to show their work to the world, the new era of filmmaking is already upon us.

At the forefront of this cinematic revolution is New York based Producer Sneha Mendes. A hard working, driven individual whose motivation to succeed has formed through observing her own mother handle adversities and continue to evolve and succeed. Mendes has bottled her mother’s tenacity and used it to not only teach herself video editing, and script writing, but also share her work with the world.

“Our phones make things so great. It makes film accessible,” says Mendes, getting right to the heart of the biggest change within the industry. Nowadays almost everyone has access to a smartphone with a high resolution camera, and the ability to edit and upload videos onto online platforms.

For years, cinematic productions have been limited to those with a big budget and access to the right equipment. “I love that you no longer need to have a godfather in the industry or a crazy bank balance to start your career, your phone can do that for you,” says the New York producer. Opening up the industry has made it possible for many more people to start a career in a field that seemed daunting for so many years.

This change has been a breath of fresh air for not just the cinematic community, but for those who enjoy variety. For years, films were released in cinemas, and to a lesser extent on TV, but now they can be shown to the world on Youtube which is currently the largest worldwide streaming platform.

“The benefits of having access to a credible platform like Youtube are many,” begins Mendes. “It is now possible to make films of different lengths, shorts, series, and most importantly do it on your own time,” she continues. The possibilities are endless and no longer need to be formatted to the cinema screen.

This not only opens the gates to new filmmakers, but also to a global audience. Mendes’ first foray into self production was her project ‘Dot In The Garden,’ which thanks to its TikTok release received 9,000 views. But her social success hasn’t stopped there, as part of production for Ice Spice’s ‘Gimme A Light,’ she has watched the views rise to upwards of 8.3 million on Youtube, an astounding number which not only shows the accessibility of content but also the benefits of releasing on Youtube.

Many in the film industry, like Mendes, are self taught, “I feel like my whole career is on my phone,” says the producer. Learning as she goes has opened up a world of possibility for her. Her hands-on learning technique has helped to deepen her understanding of editing apps such as DaVinci Resolve. But her self taught technique goes further, incorporating editing features from Instagram Reels and TikTok to help her finish off her projects.

Coming from this background has benefits, allowing her to be versatile and able to work on any budget. “I know how to cater to small shoots on a shoestring budget and also massive projects that require the most cutting edge technology involved,” says Mendes. Her versatility is key in an industry which rewards those who continually produce high quality content. Because she is self taught,

It is not just the filmmakers who are benefiting from increased access thanks to smartphone technology. Consumers of content are more discerning and able to choose what speaks to them. This means that the quality of the product must go up to meet the expectations of the well informed audience. “Being able to shoot and edit right on your phone, creates a more film-educated audience,” says Mendes, with the firm belief that this can only raise the quality of the films. She continues stating, “the audience’s standards get higher, which is perhaps why people won’t accept just any film out there.”

This discerning audience allows fans to filter through the vast cyberspace of content to find what they connect with most. For Mendes this has meant getting to work with artists from her homeland of Goa, India in a public forum and getting to see incredible results. As a producer for the music video for ‘Jackets’ by Tsumyoki, Kidd Mange, 2jaym & Elttwo, she has seen the total views rise to a quarter million.

Sneha Mendes, as well as other producers and filmmakers, are riding the wave of technology bringing high quality products to the masses. This has led to the overall increase in the width and breadth of the industry itself. Operating on platforms such as Youtube, with films shot directly on their mobile devices lets those such as Mendes share their art with the world.

These trends have only increased the quality of productions. It has helped to push the major film companies to up their game while offering unfettered access to an industry that was once bogged down by money constraints. It is thanks to producers like Sneha Mendes, self taught individuals with a passion for their work, that we are seeing an unprecedented uptick in film quality. As we look towards the future, we do so knowing that new forms of modern technology will only lessen the burden of entry and continue to push the film industry to newer heights.