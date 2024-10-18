Snag BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Before It’s Gone! Plus, XRP’s Latest Courtroom Battle & PEPE Coin’s Unpredictable Future

Crypto fans often look for projects that promise the most growth, especially when new trends in the market appear.

Recently, Ripple (XRP) has been facing a tough phase as the SEC continues its legal challenge, which could create new problems and uncertainty for those holding it. At the same time, the forecast for PEPE shows a storm coming, with a predicted significant 66% fall even though there’s talk of a possible meme coin boom.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG is getting a lot of attention with only 4 days remaining to grab a 50% bonus on BDAG coin purchases using the code ‘BDAG50’. Crypto enthusiasts are quickly jumping on this, leading to a big increase in its early sales.

With BDAG demand increasing, BlockDAG has gathered over $99 million, leading experts to predict a possible 30,000x return for early joiners.

Ripple (XRP) News: SEC Challenges Court Decision

Ripple’s ongoing legal fight with the SEC is still unfolding. Judge Torres decided that XRP isn’t a security, which should clear it from claims of illegal sales when sold directly among regular people. However, the SEC didn’t agree and appealed. The appeal process starts with a 14-day period to sort out necessary paperwork and will review the decision about XRP’s role in secondary market sales.

Two main points will impact this appeal: how secondary sales are viewed and the lack of a penalty that needs showing clear victims of financial loss. This ongoing legal uncertainty might lead Ripple into a Supreme Court battle, worrying XRP holders about potential delays.

PEPE Price Prediction: Analysts Expect 66% Drop

Pepe Coin’s price outlook has brought mixed reactions in the crypto world. Analyst Alan Santana points to a possible 66% drop in PEPE’s value this month, noting a change in market mood. Although a meme coin rally might also be coming, which could boost coins like PEPE, Santana’s caution is evident. He thinks this downward trend might last another 22 to 27 days, potentially pushing the price below its previous lows seen in August.

Despite these issues, PEPE fans are still hopeful, watching for potential increases if it stays above certain price points. The market is undecided on whether a big drop or a new surge will happen soon.

BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Ends in 4 days – Grab Your Chance Now

BlockDAG is making waves with its 50% bonus, available using the code BDAG50 at checkout. With just four days left, crypto fans are scrambling to boost their holdings before the offer wraps up on October 21st. This bonus comes on the heels of BlockDAG’s successful Testnet debut and a stellar presale performance, already raking in $99 million.

As the Mainnet launch looms, users view this offer as their last shot to get involved with added benefits, amplify their holdings, and set the stage for potential future returns.

Early supporters have witnessed stunning growth, with BDAG coins rocketing from $0.001 in the first presale batch to $0.0206 in the latest batch 24—a whopping 1960% jump, rewarding those who dove in early.

With over 140,000 holders and counting, BlockDAG’s community is on the rise, drawn by the golden chance to snag the BDAG50 deal. The buzz is also mounting for the imminent rollout of BlockDAG’s new website and platform, scheduled for October 21st—the same day the bonus offer ends.

As BlockDAG’s presale powers ahead, industry gurus suggest the coin could climb to $30 by 2030, flaunting a potential growth leap of up to 30,000x ROI for early birds.

With each presale batch selling like hotcakes, BDAG prices have soared. The current round, with over 14.2 billion BDAG coins sold, is almost sold out, hinting at an upcoming price hike. Now is the prime time to act before the 50% bonus disappears and the next batch sees a price spike.

Top Crypto Coin of 2024

While Ripple (XRP) tangles with regulatory headaches, casting doubts on its next steps, and PEPE Coin teeters on the brink of potential swings amid mixed predictions, BlockDAG stands out as a beacon for those hunting for a robust opportunity.

The window to claim a 50% bonus before October 21st is attracting eyes, pushing its presale pot over $99 million. With forecasts pointing to a possible 30,000x ROI, seizing the moment now might just be the wisest move before prices climb in the upcoming round and the bonus slips away.

