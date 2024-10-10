Smita Pawa: Navigating the New Age of Digital Design

In an era where digital design is at the forefront of innovation, Smita Pawa’s journey from a 3D texturing artist to a Creative Director at Photon Infotech Inc. offers both inspiration and a blueprint for aspiring designers. The digital world is now an integral part of business and entertainment, demanding a blend of creativity, functionality, and deep user understanding—qualities that Smita embodies.

Smita began her career at Technicolor, a titan in the VFX and animation industry, where she contributed to Emmy and Cannes-winning projects. This early exposure to high-caliber work set the foundation for her meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality. However, it was during her time at Jumpstart, a company focused on kids’ online and mobile games, that she discovered her true passion for UI/UX design. Working on DreamWorks-themed games for children, Smita learned to translate customer feedback into design solutions that were both visually appealing and user-friendly. “Studying kids’ behaviors taught me the importance of intuitive design,” she recalls, a lesson that would shape her approach to digital design.

As the world rapidly shifted towards digital mediums, Smita recognized a gap in the market. “Development was getting all the attention, but there was little focus on design that kept human behaviors in mind,” she explains. This realization drove her to specialize in designing for Web, iOS, and Android apps, where she saw enormous potential for impact.

Now with almost 15 years of experience, Smita leads design transformations for Fortune 100 clients across industries like finance, healthcare, and e-commerce. Her approach is grounded in a balance between creativity and functionality. When designing apps, she emphasizes asking the right questions: What is the problem we are trying to solve? How is this going to make users’ lives easier? What is the business model to generate the revenue? What technology will be used? What are the timelines and budgets? These questions guide her process, ensuring that her designs are not only innovative but also practical and aligned with business goals.

One of Smita’s most memorable projects was designing a white-label product at Sabre, a B2B platform rebranded and used by top international airline companies. This project was particularly challenging because it required creating a highly customizable design for digital platforms that could meet the diverse needs of multiple airline companies. The process involved extensive research and user testing, ensuring that the final product was both functional and accessible to a wide range of users. Numerous leading airline companies still operate the digital platforms running on these designs for flight check-ins, bookings, managing ancillaries, itinerary modifications, and payments.

Another highlight was her work at Citi on their app and website during the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with a surge in online dispute submissions and tracking by millions of Citi users. Smita and her team had to quickly simplify the process to reduce customer frustration. By streamlining the submission steps and providing clear, concise information, they were able to significantly improve the user experience—an achievement that was recognized and appreciated by Citi’s higher leadership.

For aspiring designers, Smita’s story is a testament to the power of curiosity, persistence, and a deep understanding of both art and technology. “To be a good product designer you not only need to understand design principles but also business logic, and human behaviors,” she advises. Smita also stresses the importance of staying updated with the latest trends and technologies, subscribing to tech and design magazines, updating skills through certification courses and joining design communities.

Smita is an active design expert and mentor, contributing to the digital design community through her involvement with professional organizations like the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA). She has participated in AIGA events as a portfolio reviewer, creative career advisor, and design panelist. She also serves as a design jury member for organizations such as AIVA and Orpetron.Recognized as a leader in her field, Smita was invited to speak at the 100 Successful Women in Business Expo by the Global Trade Chamber.

Today, Smita is furthering her influence in the digital design community through her work as a Creative Director at Photon Infotech Inc., a global leader in AI and digital solutions. Her journey is a reminder that digital design is not just about making things look good—it’s about creating solutions that improve lives. As she continues to explore the possibilities of AI and AR in design, Smita remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, inspiring the next generation of designers to do the same.