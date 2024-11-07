Smartphone Mining Surges as 200K Users Turn to BlockDAG’s X1 App – Aptos & Ethereum ETF Updates

Crypto markets often see dramatic fluctuations, with Aptos and Ethereum both following this pattern.

Current Aptos predictions indicate it may soon revisit its previous high of $15, while Ethereum spot ETFs have experienced large outflows, marking their worst day since September 23.

While Aptos and Ethereum contend with broader market impacts, BlockDAG (BDAG) is pioneering a new path in crypto mining. Its X1 Miner App allows anyone, even those without technical expertise, to mine BDAG coins directly from a smartphone.

With the app’s accessibility and BlockDAG’s highly successful $115 million presale, over 200,000 users are now actively mining coins!

Could Aptos Reach $15 Before the Year Ends?

The Aptos price currently sits above $6.80, spurred by a solid 10% gain this week. As the broader market gains strength, predictions hint Aptos may test its previous high of $15 by the end of Q3 if the trend persists.

Adding momentum to Aptos’s potential is substantial backing from venture groups, including MEXC Ventures, Foresight Ventures, and Mirana Ventures. This support is directed at advancing key Web3 projects like Block-STM, aimed at enhancing interoperability within the Aptos ecosystem to expand its applications and strengthen its position.

Ethereum ETFs See Huge Withdrawals

Ethereum spot ETFs recently experienced a substantial $63.2 million withdrawal. This decline notably impacted two major funds: Fidelity’s Ethereum fund and Grayscale’s Ethereum fund, which lost $31.5 million and $31.9 million, respectively.

This marked one of the most challenging days for Ethereum ETFs, approaching the September 23 record, when withdrawals totaled $79.3 million. Pricewise, Ethereum dipped to $2,370 but rebounded slightly to $2,420.

BlockDAG is All Set to Transform Crypto Mining with the X1 Miner App

Amid tumultuous market conditions, BlockDAG draws focus not merely for its swift rise but also for establishing new standards within the crypto-mining arena. While Aptos secures increasing attention and Ethereum ETFs endure their toughest day since September 23, BlockDAG employs its X1 Miner App to solidify a leading position.

The app, with over 200,000 active participants, showcases BlockDAG’s skill in boosting mining efficiency and scalability remarkably. The X1 App dismantles traditional entry obstacles, enabling those without technical skills to mine up to 20 BDAG coins daily using a smartphone, thus opening doors to crypto’s profitable opportunities.

The network’s robust presale figures, with revenue surpassing $115 million and sales of 14.9 billion BDAG coins, illustrate its potential to lead the industry in future years.

Each day sees thousands more downloading the X1 app and participating in the active presale, placing BlockDAG at the vanguard of the crypto-mining field, poised to broaden its functionalities and enhance global resource efficiency.

With its community on the rise, BlockDAG’s tactical advancements and the imminent mainnet launch are expected to draw broader participation, potentially setting it as a top contender in the market, alongside established giants like Ethereum and Aptos.

A Look Ahead: Key Cryptos of 2024

Will Aptos meet its projected price of $15? Can Ethereum bounce back after a substantial spot ETF downturn? Only time and market dynamics will reveal these answers.

However, BlockDAG’s steady ascent appears set to continue. The X1 Miner App, now with over 200,000 active users, coupled with a presale revenue of $115 million, underscores this growth.

With a remarkable 2100% price increase since batch 1, BDAG’s expansion potential remains strong. As the BDAG coin continues to surge, early adopters are well-positioned to benefit over the coming years.